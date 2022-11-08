Horn home run derby

Braden Horn led the Panthers in batting average, home runs and RBIs last season. Horn will represent the Sunflower State in the 15th annual Power Showcase in Miami. 

Braden Horn had a dominant junior season for Derby baseball. Horn batted .444 with 25 RBIs and five homers, which earned him the AVCTL-I Player of the Year, first-team all-AVCTL-I catcher, and all-state honors.

The accolades keep coming for Horn as he was selected to represent Kansas in the 15th annual Power Showcase World Classic from Nov. 19-23 in Miami.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.