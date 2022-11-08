Braden Horn had a dominant junior season for Derby baseball. Horn batted .444 with 25 RBIs and five homers, which earned him the AVCTL-I Player of the Year, first-team all-AVCTL-I catcher, and all-state honors.
The accolades keep coming for Horn as he was selected to represent Kansas in the 15th annual Power Showcase World Classic from Nov. 19-23 in Miami.
The Power Showcase is a home run derby and all-star game that is hosted at LoanDepot Park, the home of the Miami Marlins. Horn said it is a showcase with multiple players around the country and international participants.
The four-day event will include a pro scout day and a home run derby using wood and metal bats. The showcase will wrap up with an all-star game.
Shortly before announcing his commitment to Cowley Community College in July, Horn was approached by Brian Domenico, the creator of the event, to participate in the showcase. Horn wasn’t sure how he was discovered but was excited to be provided the opportunity.
“I don’t know how Domenico just found me,” Horn said. “It wasn’t through club or school ball. I think he just saw me on Twitter and then reached out to me to see if I wanted to be in the showcase.”
After his junior season, Horn’s power and bat speed continued to grow in the club season, and he added more muscle, which is giving him confidence heading into the 2023 school season.
The showcase will be a promising event in Horn’s career, and he said the
national exposure will benefit him. He is looking forward to starting the event and displaying his talents.
“It is amazing to be selected for this event,” Horn said. “It is a good blessing and will be very good exposure. I’m looking forward to just playing. It is going to be a very good time. I can’t wait.”
