Derby soccer has spent almost as much time on a bus as on the field this season.
Through the first nine games of the season, the Panthers have only played two games at the Derby Soccer Complex. Only one match was completed as the Sept. 14 match between Andover Central was postponed until Oct. 11.
“We are excited not to sit in a bus forever,” head coach Paul Burke said. “But it is good to have home games. I think we really have had one so far because the other one got postponed.”
Fortunately for the Panthers, starting with a match against Wichita East on Oct. 5., Derby will have five of the last seven matches at home with a legitimate chance to host regional contests.
“Just to have home-field advantage is nice,” Burke said. “Maybe we can make that into something down the stretch where people have to travel to us.”
Fresh legs will be crucial for Derby, who will be entering a quick stretch of games. From Oct. 5 to Oct. 14, the Panthers will have five matches, all but one at home.
The starters could get some rest as four of the next five opponents have a losing record. The lone winning program is Andover Central. Yet, Derby holds a 1-0 lead with 14:26 remaining in the first half as the weather put the game on hold.
“Hopefully, we can take care of business this week and take it into the next,” Burke said. “Hopefully, against a winless Wichita South, we can get a ton of people in and let the bench eat up a lot of minutes. With the Andover Central game not being a full game, it makes it a little easier.”
With the toughest test against Maize South behind the Panthers, keeping pace with Washburn Rural and Dodge City is the primary goal.
“This is our stretch to really rattle off some wins,” Burke said. “I thought after the Maize South game, we had a four- to five-game stretch where we could fire off some wins. That was before the Andover Central game was postponed, which will be trickier to finish that game.”
According to Burke, this has been an odd season, and there is usually more balance in the schedule.
“This is not a typical schedule,” Burke said. “It is usually more even, and we definitely have not had a stretch when we have been basically on the road to start the season.”
Derby has responded well as the road warriors this season, and coach Burke credited the mindset and response of his team.
“It shows a lot of the determination, focus and discipline of this team,” Burke said. “We have really been consistent defensively this season.”
Commented