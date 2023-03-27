SSP baseball

Colby Morgan could be a key starter for the Panthers in 2023. Derby will start the year with a three-pitcher rotation and could add arms later in the year. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

For the first time in nearly four seasons, the Panthers are uncertain about their opening day lineup. Derby lost nine seniors, including its entire starting infield. Most of the graduating seniors were batting at the top of the order, and the coaching staff will have to adjust the lineup to replace the run production. 

Outside of an AVCTL-I Player of the Year junior campaign by Braden Horn, the Panthers lost the top three team leaders in most categories from 2022. Yet the coaching staff is excited about the challenge of designing a new starting nine across the diamond and the competition it has created in practice. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.