For the first time in nearly four seasons, the Panthers are uncertain about their opening day lineup. Derby lost nine seniors, including its entire starting infield. Most of the graduating seniors were batting at the top of the order, and the coaching staff will have to adjust the lineup to replace the run production.
Outside of an AVCTL-I Player of the Year junior campaign by Braden Horn, the Panthers lost the top three team leaders in most categories from 2022. Yet the coaching staff is excited about the challenge of designing a new starting nine across the diamond and the competition it has created in practice.
“There are very few guys that are coming in with a guaranteed starting spot; everyone is competing in some way,” said head coach Todd Olmstead. “It is a fun challenge, and I like seeing the boys compete with each other.”
So far, Olmstead has penciled in Horn at catcher, Kade Sheldon in centerfield, Caden Riojas in left field and left-hander Mitchell Johnson on the bump for opening day. The rest of the lineup is wide open. Ryan Pierce, Sheldon, Riojas and Colton Ruedy are the returners that saw the most action last season, but young players like Rowan Foster and Calvin Pryor could get some opportunities.
The coaching staff has seen some players come into the spring showing major improvement and ready to go this season. Olmstead said that Riojas and Ruedy have displayed their growth and could find themselves as key contributors for the Panthers.
Both players started to build momentum late last season, and it has carried over into the spring. Olmstead said Riojas has been one of the most consistent players in practice, and Ruedy’s left-handed bat could be valuable.
Ruedy is in the heart of the competition for an outfield spot and a four-man battle at first base. Roman Boden, Nic Martinez and Camdan Cooper are just a few players fighting for a starting spot as well.
The defense has always been a consistent factor of success for Derby, and Olmstead believes that this year is no different. Pitching could also be a strong suit for the team led by Cowley baseball commit Johnson.
Derby has a decent mixture of righties and southpaws on its pitching staff, with several players that would be available if needed. It could be a three- pitcher rotation with John- son, right-hander Colby Morgan and southpaw Max White, but the team is looking for a potential fourth starter. Martinez, Riojas, Ruedy and Sheldon could get the most innings out of the bullpen.
Offensive production is the biggest uncertainty this season, as finding the right order could take some time to develop. Olmstead will likely put Horn batting third to get him more at-bats than the traditional clean-up hitter in the four spot and use Riojas as the spark in the leadoff spot.
“We have the potential to have a really potent offense, but we need to have guys that need to get on base. We want guys that can put the ball in play with authority. We want to be a gap-to-gap, line drive-hitting team,” Olmstead said.
The Panthers have set a goal to reach state for the third season in a row, but Olmstead is focused on seeing his players grow on and off the field.
“Obviously, the ultimate goal is to win a state championship; that is every team’s goal,” Olmstead said. “I want to see these guys get better every way, not just grow on the diamond but as young men.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
