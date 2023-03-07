Henning

Morgan Henning won the Class 6A girls bowling meet with a 717 series on March 3. Henning is the first DHS girls bowler to win a state title.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Morgan Henning woke up at 5 o’clock in the morning on the day of the Class 6A girls bowling meet on March 3, feeling nervous about the meet. Once she got to North Rock Lanes and picked up her bowling ball, it all felt familiar, and she found a rhythm. Just a few hours later, Henning was crowned state champion— becoming the first Derby girls bowler to win state.

Henning cruised to the top of Class 6A, bowling a 717 series, 57 pins higher than runner-up. The junior felt momentum build throughout her three games, hitting the second-highest score of the girls bracket with a 257 in her third game to put a bow on a dominant performance.

