Morgan Henning woke up at 5 o’clock in the morning on the day of the Class 6A girls bowling meet on March 3, feeling nervous about the meet. Once she got to North Rock Lanes and picked up her bowling ball, it all felt familiar, and she found a rhythm. Just a few hours later, Henning was crowned state champion— becoming the first Derby girls bowler to win state.
Henning cruised to the top of Class 6A, bowling a 717 series, 57 pins higher than runner-up. The junior felt momentum build throughout her three games, hitting the second-highest score of the girls bracket with a 257 in her third game to put a bow on a dominant performance.
Confidence was one of the biggest hurdles Henning had to overcome, as it was limited her consistency. The coaching staff had seen the talent but aided Henning in growing her confidence.
“I struggled with confidence in the last couple of years, so it felt really good to know the coaches believed in me and thought I could do it,” Henning said. “It gave me a lot of confidence to go out there and do it.”
Head coach Brent Cunningham had belief in Henning from the start of the season, and her performance at the state tournament really showed her development.
“I am super proud of [Henning],” Cunningham said. “I knew she had it in her. She has great muscle memory, and when she gets dialed in, it’s hard to knock her off. She is so confident now and she has a bright future.”
The Panthers also sent sophomore Alexia Milstead to the state tournament, where she placed 54th with a 460 series. Derby will be returning all of its girls squad next season, and having bowlers with state experience will be beneficial for the program.
Derby boys bowling struggled from the jump to take a seventh-place team finish. The team with two seniors, three sophomores and a freshman was one of the younger squads and finished with a team score of 3198. Missed spares left plenty of points on the table for the team. Despite the tough day at the lanes, the Panthers ended the season feeling proud of what they accomplished.
“We just didn’t get any momentum from the start,” Cunningham said. “We had a lot of youth coming into this tournament. I am really proud of the group. It was just a rough day bowling, but we didn’t get down on ourselves and still enjoyed the moment.”
Freshman Cash Carns led the Panthers with a 29th overall finish with a score of 605. It was the second tournament Carns was the top bowler for the Derby squad as he took second at the regional on Feb. 23.
Seniors Colby Hedden and Mason Blanck ended their Derby careers with 34th and 57th place finishes, respectively. The coaching staff said the two seniors were great leaders for the varsity squad this season.
The sophomore core of Tyler Huffman, Evan Clark and Dawson Baumgartner all continued to build quality experience for the future. Huffman bowled a 589 series to take 37th. Clark took 41st while Baumgartner placed 55th.
The coaching staff left North Rock lanes encouraged by the future of the program and thankful for the hard work of the graduating seniors.
“We will miss our seniors, Mason and Colby,” Cunningham said. “They certainly made their mark on this program. Looking ahead, we will have a lot coming back next year. We also have some middle school bowlers coming in that we are excited to see. I think the program is in a good spot.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
