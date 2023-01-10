As a sophomore, Morgan Henning built a strong confidence that she could compete with any bowler. Henning brings a quiet confidence to Derby girls bowling and is looking to continue her success into her junior season.
Henning took second at the highly competitive Great Plains Invitational in 2022, which was a big accomplishment for the underclassman. Throughout the remainder of the season, Henning carried that momentum. She took fifth overall in a tight AVCTL-I field and qualified for her first state tournament, where she finished 53rd overall.
The state tournament was a dream come true for Henning, who has been bowling since she was 5 years old and grew up going to state tournaments as
a spectator. Even though she did not perform as she wanted at state, she felt like she learned what to do to get back in 2023.
“Last season was really fun,” Henning said. “It was a big accomplishment getting second in the GPC tournament, so that felt really good. Even though it [state] didn’t go as I wanted, it was a good experience. I know what I need to do this year to help me get back.”
Henning’s secret to success was bowling relaxed and trying not to put too much pressure on herself. As one of two sophomores on a team of five, she was forced into a leadership role early alongside classmate Dakota Rotramel.
Entering this season, Henning’s quiet confidence is evident in her game, and she has started to show potential to become one of the top bowlers in the region. During the first few practices, Henning bowled a 700 series and was the top scorer among all Derby bowlers.
“I can tell that [Henning] is a lot more confident this year in her bowling skills,” head coach Brent Cunningham said. “... During tryouts, she showed a huge jump. She had a really good sophomore year, so I think the next two years will be really big.”
Henning’s goals might seem lofty for the average bowler, but for her, the ambition to bowl a 700 series, perfect 300 game and make it to state are well within reach. She’s already bowled a 700 series in practice, and she has bowled a 279 game.
The overall girls squad did not have a full team last season, with only
five bowlers, but made a significant push late in the year. The team finished tied for fifth in the league standings and placed fifth at the league meet on Feb. 18.
With zero upperclassmen on the team last season, the Lady Panthers are primed to make a leap in the league standings.
“I think that only having five bowlers helped us gain more experience,” Henning said. “Even though half of the team hadn’t bowled at a competitive level, it was fun to see them learn. Now we have some new girls this season, so hopefully, it helps us.”
The girls squad made a late push that sent Henning and Rotramel to state. The team will be returning all five bowlers from last year and saw five more join the team this season. The Lady Panthers will have a full team for the first time since 2019.
“I am excited to see what they do this year,” Cunningham said. “We took two girls to state last year, and hopefully, we get the whole team to state this year. That is the main goal for the girls squad.”
Commented