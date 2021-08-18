It’s been a few years since Evan Landes competed with Jake James on the top-ranked Mulvane High School cross country team, but he’s not about to forget a friend – especially one who needs a helping hand.
Landes, 28, is undertaking the Mulvane Old Settlers four-mile run to raise money for James. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 21 on the west side of the football stadium on North First Street.
James, 27, began experiencing seizures May 19. The diagnosis was a malignant brain tumor. The tumor was removed, and James is now beginning radiation and chemotherapy.
Landes is looking for donors to pledge a dollar amount for each second he runs under 20 minutes. Landes’ best time on the course is 19:23. Those who want to help also have a flat donation option. All the money will be used to help with James’ medical expenses.
Both men have running in their blood.
James was a member of the 2008 and 2009 Mulvane teams that won state championships. He graduated in 2012 and also is a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Landes, who also was on that team, and was a 2011 graduate, went on to run cross country at the University of Kansas and was a participant in the U.S. Olympic Marathon trials in February 2020 in Atlanta. He placed 50th out of a field of about 200. While he had a highly competitive time, it wasn’t enough to be among the world’s elite runners.
He recently finished physician assistant training in Tulsa, Okla., and will start a new job in early September at Stormont Vail, a major medical provider in Topeka.
The idea for a fundraiser came about because Landes and his friends were talking about what they could do to help James. Since Landes has continued running and competing since his high school days, incorporating racing just made sense and, with the Old Settlers event coming up, that was a natural fit, he said.
Strong area, family, friends ties
“We thought that would be a fun one to do, and it’s a hometown one, too,” he said.
Landes said he’s going to put the pressure on himself to run the fastest possible time on the course. While the flat course is not a challenging route, he said, it could be already warm at the start time, or windy, which could make it a little more difficult.
Taking on the fundraising has motivated him to keep up his training, run fast and push himself.
“I want to set that bar higher,” he said.
There’s a track and field club in the Kansas City area that he had tapped into at times to keep his competitive edge sharp.
James, who lives in Wichita, is doing as well as can be given the circumstances, Landes said, and is being helped by his wife, Maci. She’s a schoolteacher, so having the summer off to help has been beneficial to James.
Both men still have strong Mulvane ties with lots of friends and family there.
Landes’ parents and grandparents live there, as does a lot of James’ family. The two both went to church there, so there’s that connection, too.
Landes is pleased with how the fundraising has gone. The goal was to raise $3,000 and they’ve already shot past that and, as of Aug. 16, have exceeded the $4,700 level.
The per-second pledge doesn’t have to be a dollar, either, as donors should feel free to choose their amount, he said.
“Every little bit helps,” he said.
James’ sister, Alana Hobbs, also has set up a T-shirt fundraiser and there will be a way to donate at the race event, too.
No funds from the race registration are going toward the fundraising, but everyone is welcome to register and take part in the event.
Landes is taking an optimistic view of his friend’s treatment journey.
“Things are going as well as they can for the situation right now,” he said.
To make a pledge: https://pledgeit.org/race-for-jake
T-shirt fundraiser: https://jamesfundraiser2021.itemorder.com/sale
To register and participate in the race: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/KS/Mulvane/38thAnnualMulvaneOldSettlersRoadRace
