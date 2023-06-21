On a hot, sunny Saturday afternoon in College Station in 2011, Devin Hedgepeth experienced the first major setback of his life. The Derby High School alum had everything going his way, both on the field and in the classroom. But in a crucial and final conference matchup between then-Big 12 foes No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 8 Texas A&M, Hedgepeth’s battle to stay on the field began.
In the fourth quarter of the 30-29 Cowboys win, he felt a sharp pain after a simple pass defense. Hedgepeth limped off the field with what was later determined to be a ruptured Achilles. Three Achilles surgeries later, Hedgepeth had to hang up his cleats.
From a sports perspective, it is a true modern tragedy, eerily similar to the great warrior Achilles in “The Iliad,” a namesake of the crucial yet delicate tendon. But Hedgepeth’s story was far from over.
Hedgepeth was rooted in Derby and grew up through the Panther junior football program. He played all over the field but thrived as a defensive back. Football was always a big part of his life, but at a young age, Hedgepeth knew the importance of academics.
Growing up dreaming to suit up in kelly green and white, Hedgepeth enjoyed every aspect of his high school career, from the tough practices to seeing the work pay off on Friday nights. He was a part of the teams that helped shape the foundation of the current landscape of Panther football.
Hedgepeth graduated in 2010 but helped Derby gain momentum. Three years later, the Panthers won state, which sparked a stretch of six state titles in nine years under head coach Brandon Clark.
Through his time at Derby, Hedgepeth brought a consistent level of play to the Panthers, and it was on Friday nights in the fall that he learned his leadership style. He might not have been the loudest player in the huddle, but he developed a more lead-by-example role.
“Devin was a silent leader, and he really led by example,” Clark said. “It didn’t matter if it was on the field, classroom or in the community, he was just a leader in everything he did.”
Hedgepeth was well recruited out of high school, and he decided to head to Stillwater, Okla., to play football and major in industrial engineering at Oklahoma State. It was an ideal situation at OSU because when Hedgepeth signed, two defensive backs graduated. He slowly worked his way into the starting lineup, seeing time in 13 games during his freshman season. Hedgepeth said he enjoyed his time at Oklahoma State, and it was fun practicing against top athletes like Justin Blackmon at practice.
Academics were always a key priority for Hedgepeth, and he worked hard to build a disciplined routine to thrive in both football and school. He was prepared for the demands of both entities through the demands of Derby football to thrive in all elements of life.
After two Achilles surgeries, Hedgepeth worked hard to return to the field, holding onto the dream of playing football, but in the third game of the season, Hedgepeth lay on the turf of Boone-Pickens Stadium, knowing his career might be finished. Learning that he would never step foot on the field again was a tough message to take. Hedgepeth had to rely on his family, friends and teammates to help him begin his next chapter.
“It was really tough hearing the doctor say that I couldn’t play football anymore, and I kind of shut people out for a bit,” Hedgepeth said. “When something that you have worked so hard for gets taken away from you, you really have to rely on your support system and try to stay positive. During that process, my family, friends and teammates were amazing to rely on.”
With football in the rearview mirror, Hedgepeth chose to take advantage of his academic prowess, hitting the books harder than before, taking on an internship at ExxonMobil, where eventually he would work for five years.
Hedgepeth developed a book and website dedicated to sharing his story of resiliency in 2018. The book was a passion project for him and has provided an opportunity for him to use his story to inspire others.
In 2020, Hedgepeth fulfilled a milestone accomplishment, receiving his Master’s in Business Administration from Stanford. Currently, Hedgepeth works in Houston as a consultant at Bain & Company, a premier global business.
Triumph out of adversity was the theme of Hedgepeth’s journey, as he had the opportunity to speak to the DHS graduating class of 2020 on the same field where he played in high school just 10 years earlier.
“That was really a full-circle moment for me on a lot of levels,” Hedgepeth said. “With the ceremony being outside at Panther Stadium, where I had played and had many great memories. It was really cool to be back and share a part of my story with the Class of 2020 during a strange time, but it was kind of at the place where it all started.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.