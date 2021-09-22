Katie Hazen’s second-place finish was the highlight of the day for Derby cross country at the Wichita Southeast Invitational on Sept. 18, at the Cessna Activity Center.
Hazen finished with a time of 20:13.8, which helped lead the girl’s squad to a second-place team finish. Vivian Kalb took a seventh-place finish with a time of 20:31.6 as four other runners finished inside the top 25.
Haley McComb took a 13th-place result, with Abigail Monaghan right behind her at 14th. Freshman Hula Piper took a 23rd-place finish with a time of 22:32.9. Lexi Silva rounded out the top 25 finishes for Derby at 24th with a 22:37.9 time.
Despite a fifth-place top runner, Maize South took the girl’s meet title with 57 points, only two points lower than the Panthers.
Ethan Hock led the Derby boys squad with a 17:23.0, sixth-place finish. Austin Hock was close behind him with a 10th-place finish. Evan Franke turned in a top-25 result for the Panthers with a time of 18:19.1.
Kapaun Mt. Carmel dominated the boy’s varsity meet with a 58 point finish. Runner-up Maize South finished with 83 points. Derby took sixth place with an overall score of 119.
Cross country will have some time off before the next meet on Sept. 30.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Elizabeth Vetter (Andover) - 19:53.2
2.Katie Hazen (Derby) - 20:13.8
3.Chloe Inskeep (Hutchinson) - 20:16.2
4.Addie Curtis (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 20:19.7
5. Britton Kelly (Maize South) - 20:27.7
7. Vivian Kalb (Derby) - 20.31.6
13. Haley McComb (Derby) - 21:32.1
14. Abigail Monaghan (Derby) 21:44.6
23. Piper Hula (Derby) - 22:32.9
24. Lexi Silva (Derby) - 22:37.9
34. Bridget McAdam (Derby) - 23.15.7
48. Gretta McEntire (Derby) - 24:54.1
50. Ellie McCracken (Derby) - 25:07.9
DNF. Maren Prince (Derby)
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. Maize South - 57
2. Derby - 59
3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel - 65
4. Andover - 93
5. Hutchinson - 133
6. Wichita North - 156
7. Valley Center - 163
8. Wichita Northwest
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Austin Schaeffer (Maize South) - 16:51.1
2. Kaden Hauck (Andover) - 16:56.5
3. Luke Brock (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) - 17:02.2
4. Daniel Zoller (Wichita East) - 17:09.5
5. John Hippisley (Andover) - 17:22.0
6. Ethan Hock (Derby) - 17:23.0
10. Austin Hock (Derby) - 17:40.7
25. Evan Franke (Derby) - 18:19.1
37. Isaac Brown (Derby) - 19:11.9
45. Jarron King (Derby) - 19:37.7
51. Alex Hedden (Derby) - 19:50.8
53. Lucas Kreutzer (Derby) - 19:58.8
54. Landen Tucker (Derby) - 20:04.7
65. Jose Rocco (Derby) - 22:02.2
66. Simon Rocco (Derby) - 22:05.9
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel - 58
2. Maize South - 83
3. Andover - 91
4. Campus - 104
5. Arkansas City - 107
6. Derby - 119
7. Valley Center - 161
8. Wichita East - 169
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.