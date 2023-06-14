Katie Hartman (center) played soccer and basketball at Derby High School from 2013-2016 and is fourth in the girls soccer program history in career goals (48) and fifth in assists (26). Hartman is currently an assistant coach for DHS girls soccer.
Katie Hartman (center) joined Chad Schwartz (right) as an assistant coach for the Derby girls soccer program. Current head coach Paul Burke (left) was an assistant coach for the Panthers when Hartman was a player.
Katie Hartman let her play do the talking throughout her soccer career. The DHS Class of 2016 alum played a key role in helping build winning cultures for both girls soccer and basketball. Hartman is fourth all-time in the girls soccer program in career goals with 48 and fifth in career assists with 26.
Soccer was her primary sport, and she had played it since third grade. As Hartman continued to build her skills, her competitive nature started to flourish. That winning attitude kept that desire to get better alive as she grew.
As a freshman at Derby, Hartman was a key contributor on the pitch. She had a knowledge of the Derby system after learning by watching her siblings go through the Panther soccer program. Current head coach Paul Burke was an assistant coach then, and the two had a solid relationship. That understanding and teaming up with club soccer teammates helped her settle in.
“I think at first, I was pretty nervous,” Hartman said. “But I knew [Burke] because my siblings played for Derby, so having that relationship with the coaches helped me be more comfortable and more confident. Over time, I was up for the challenge.”
Last spring, the Derby team had four freshmen in the starting lineup, and Hartman – now an assistant coach at DHS – helped encourage them by bringing in her experience. All four freshmen went on to earn all-AVCTL-I selections.
“I could really relate to what they were feeling, and I understood when they had the nervousness of the first games,” Hartman said. “I encouraged them to go out there and do their thing. They all did a really nice job and made all-league teams.”
On the pitch, Hartman made a major impact in helping the Panthers win a regional title in 2014, the first in nearly a decade. In that junior campaign, Hartman pieced together her best season with 24 goals. Hartman was also a part of the first teams under former basketball head coach Jodie Karsak, who helped turn around the Lady Panther basketball program and was a part of the state team in 2016.
“It is cool to look back and see how far the programs have come along,” Hartman said. “…To see how successful both programs are and seeing the culture that was implemented with our teams is cool. I had a great experience in both sports.”
Hartman was thriving in her career and was on pace to break the single-season assists record with 10 assists early in her senior year, but a broken foot ended her high school tenure. She was already going to play at the next level, but sitting out for the rest of the season gave her a new appreciation for the sport and sparked a desire for coaching.
Hartman joined the dominant Butler County Community College women’s soccer program after graduating from Derby. She wasn't the only Derby alum to become a Grizzly. She was joined by Sam Simmons and Jordan Russell. While at Butler, Hartman got to experience the NJCAA national tournament and was named to the program’s all-decade team.
“Playing at Butler were some of the best years of my life,” Hartman said. “…There were a lot of local girls there, so it was not only girls I played with but played against. My roommates were some of the friends I grew up with, so that definitely helped.”
After Butler, Hartman went to Newman University to wrap up her career. She said she learned several life lessons from that time as she started to move on from her playing career.
Hartman became a teacher after college and now works at Tanglewood Elementary, teaching first grade. She learned of an assistant coach opening for Derby girls soccer that was available and joined coach Burke’s staff.
As a player, she got to learn the expectations and playing style that Burke wants to use, which helps her give added instructions to players. She brings her experiences into her coaching and is able to relate to players on a deeper level.
Hartman is enjoying her time coaching at her alma mater, and it has given her a great opportunity to stay around the game she loves. Throughout her distinguished career, she earned several unique opportunities and wants to help provide her players with a similar experience.
“I love being back at Derby and seeing it from a different aspect,” Hartman said. “Soccer gave me a lot growing up, and I spent a lot of my time playing. I still have a love for the game, and I want to be able to give these girls that love for the game and let it do things in their life as well.”
This is part of a summer series highlighting Derby High School student-athlete alumni.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
