Katie Hartman (center) played soccer and basketball at Derby High School from 2013-2016 and is fourth in the girls soccer program history in career goals (48) and fifth in assists (26). Hartman is currently an assistant coach for DHS girls soccer. 

Katie Hartman let her play do the talking throughout her soccer career. The DHS Class of 2016 alum played a key role in helping build winning cultures for both girls soccer and basketball. Hartman is fourth all-time in the girls soccer program in career goals with 48 and fifth in career assists with 26. 

Soccer was her primary sport, and she had played it since third grade. As Hartman continued to build her skills, her competitive nature started to flourish. That winning attitude kept that desire to get better alive as she grew.

Katie Hartman (center) joined Chad Schwartz (right) as an assistant coach for the Derby girls soccer program. Current head coach Paul Burke (left) was an assistant coach for the Panthers when Hartman was a player.
After graduating Derby High School in 2016, Katie Hartman played soccer at Butler Community College and was named to an all-decade team.

