Derby wrestling coach Bill Ross and girls basket- ball coach Dan Harrison announced their resig- nations after the 2022-23 winter sports season. Ross had been the wrestling coach at Derby for 23 seasons and helped guide the Panthers to two Class 6A state championships in 2019 and 2023.
Coach Harrison had been involved in the Lady Panther program since 2018 and has dedicated over 40 years to coaching. In his two years at the helm, the Lady Panthers went a combined 45-5 with two undefeated AVCTL-I seasons. Under Harrison, the Panthers finished as Class 6A runners-up in 2022 and took third-place in 2023.
