Nate Pierce shot three-under-par and Jaydon Carruthers went two under to help lead the Panthers to a home invitational record low team score of 295.
Pierce took second on a tiebreaker with Ty Adkins from Hutchinson at 68. Carruthers took third overall, shooting a 69.
“It was [Pierce’s] day at the Derby Invitational,” head coach Tim Herrs said. “I know he is capable of shooting in the low-70s, and he has proved it before, but it was one of those days where he got into a groove and never lost it.”
Carruthers sat around three-under-par most of the day, and his consistent play has been key for the Panthers. The team of Pierce, Carruthers, Michael Willey and Collin Meyer broke the team score record of the Derby Invite and were the lone team to finish under 300.
The Panthers had several players competing independently, which gave more players an extra meet of practice in a competition setting heading into the final regular season meet.
Derby finished the week at the Hutchinson Tournament on April 28. The Panthers got a chance to see several potential state tournament opponents with several players from the eastern region of the state. Coach Herrs switched up the lineup for the meet and had some usual starters as independent players. In a 28-team, 168-player meet, the Panthers took 20th overall.
“That is usually the one we get to see the golfers from the eastern side of
the state in person and not just scores,” Herrs said. “We had a different lineup, with some guys playing as individuals, so our score didn’t reflect how we played as a team.”
The style of the tournament was similar to a regional or state round with the number of players on the course. Herrs said it was a good meet to imitate high postseason stakes, and it forces players to focus despite a long delay between holes.
Cael Asmann tied for sixth overall as an independent player. Asmann was one of three players to shoot 72 in the 18-hole tournament. Herrs
said Asmann bounced back from a rough hole and had two eagles.
The Panthers are entering the final stretch of the regular season at the Winfield Invitational on May 4 before Herrs sets his postseason roster. Herrs said he would like to see the results of one more meet to set the final pieces before the league meet.
“We will have a better idea of the postseason lineup after the Winfield Invitational,” Herrs said. “I have a general idea about my top six, but I want to see one more score to either affirm or reassess the top six, especially on a challenging course in Winfield.”
HUTCHINSON INVITATIONAL (April 28)
TEAM RESULTS
1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 293
2. Bishop Carroll 301
3. Eisenhower 302
4. Olathe East 306
5. BV Northwest 306
6. Blue Valley 308
7. BV North 310
8. Olathe South 312
9. Manhattan 312
10. SM East 313
11. Washburn Rural 315
12. Shawnee Heights 318
13. Salina Sacred Heart 320
14. Hutchinson 334
15. Wamego 335
16. Bishop Miege 337
17. Gardner-Edgerton 339
18. Maize 340
19. Olathe East 340
20. Derby 340
21. Salina South 342
22. Buhler 352
23. McPherson 355
24. SM Northwest 359
25. Ark City 394
26. Campus 400
27. Topeka 406
28. Topeka West 434
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (Top 10 and Derby Golfers)
T1. James Ackerman (Blue Valley) 69
T1. Ty Adkins (Hutchinson) 69
3. Conner Geist (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 70
T3. Noah Holtzman (Bishop Carroll) 70
5. Asher Whitaker (Kapaun Mt. Carmel 71
T6. Brady Rapp (BV North) 72
T6. Noah Pirtle (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 72
T6. Cael Asmann (Derby) 72
T9. Jackson Loomis (Eisenhower) 74
T9. Elliott Cowden (SM East) 74
T9. Lane Workman (Santa Fe Trail) 74
T9. Myles Tarvin (Olathe West) 74
T9. Brandon Eckart (BV North) 74
T9. Cade Cochran (Manhattan) 74
T15. Jaydon Carruthers (Derby) 75
38. Knowlyn Egan (Derby) 78
T45. Ty Johnson (Derby) 80
93. Jace Knudson (Derby) 86
T107. Isaak Bowman (Derby) 89
T112. Nate Pierce (Derby) 90
T112. Collin Meyer (Derby) 90
DERBY INVITATIONAL (April 24)
TEAM RESULTS
1. Derby 295
2. McPherson 321
3. Hutchinson 322
4. Salina South 331
5. Valley Center 339
6. Garden City 346
7. Ark City 375
8. Campus 398
9. Newton 417
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (Top 10 and Derby Golfers)
T1. Ty Adkins (Hutchinson) 68
T1. Nate Pierce (Derby) 68
3. Jaydon Carruthers (Derby) 69
4. Blaise Hoover (McPherson) 74
5. Trakker French (McPherson) 75
5. Maddix Shook (Garden City) 75
7. Caden Bastian (Valley Center) 77
8. Maddox Xaysongham (Salina South) 78
8. Michael Willey (Derby) 78
8. Jackson Perry (Salina South) 78
11. Collin Meyer (Derby) 79
12. Jace Knudson (Derby) 80
12. Ty Johnson (Derby) 80
17. Knowlyn Egan (Derby) 83
21. Cael Asmann (Derby) 86
