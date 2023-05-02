Nate Pierce

Nate Pierce took second at the Derby Invitational on April 24. The Panthers set a team score record at the invite with a score of 295. 

Nate Pierce shot three-under-par and Jaydon Carruthers went two under to help lead the Panthers to a home invitational record low team score of 295.

Pierce took second on a tiebreaker with Ty Adkins from Hutchinson at 68. Carruthers took third overall, shooting a 69.

