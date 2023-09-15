Derby golf finished a stretch of three tournaments in seven days at the Newton Invitational Sept. 11. Senior Hannah Minnis had the best individual finish of the season, tying for second place and shooting a 42 on the day. The Panthers got on the team scores for the first time all season at the Eisenhower Invitational on Sept. 7.
The team’s busy stretch was highlighted with a fifth-place finish out of nine teams in the Newton Invitational. Despite wet conditions, the team of four players all finished inside the top 35 scores, led by Minnis. The Panthers finished with a score of 215, above three of the six AVCTL-I opponents at the invite.
The varsity team is comprised of Minnis, sophomore Addison Oetken, senior Natalie Wilson and senior Katie Hazen. Wilson and Hazen are playing competitive golf for the first time in their high school careers. Hazen missed a good portion of the start of the season after coming back from an illness and made her season debut on Sept. 7. Herrs said Wilson and Hazen have started to adapt to the tournament play, which is a process to get used to.
“It is always a process because when you don’t pick the people you are playing with, you don’t always get conversational people,” Herrs said. “If you aren’t playing well, it can make the day feel even longer because you don’t have anything to distract you from it. When you are not playing well, that conversation keeps you from thinking about bad shots, but they have started to get used to it.”
The team is starting to find its swing and playing more consistent golf, which is typical for the time of the season. Players have begun to iron out early season issues, and the growth from time on the course is showing down the stretch.
“Hannah had a couple of issues with her swing, and she got that straightened out. She shot her best round of the season at the Newton Invitational,” Herrs said. “Addison, Katie and Natalie are all improving, so we are moving in the direction we want to see, which is more consistent golf and better scores.”
Entering the back half of the season, the focus has shifted to finishing the year strong to prepare for postseason play with the goal of getting the entire roster to the state tournament. Practices are shorter but designed to target specific areas the team needs to improve.
Herrs is going to stick with his top four for the rest of the regular season and will assess the possibility of adding more to his varsity roster for the postseason.
“We will see where our JV girls are at. If we think there is a shot they can handle it, we will add them to the varsity roster,” Herrs said. “If not, we will let them practice and have that as something to work towards next year.”
The Panthers were in action at the Salina South Invitational on Sept. 18 to kick off the final stretch of the season. Derby will host the league meet on Oct. 2 for the first time in nearly six seasons as part of the league rotation. Having familiarity with the course for the league tournament could bring an advantage for Derby.
“It is always nice to know the course, and it is not one that is too intimidating,” Herrs said. “There are a couple of holes that they would rather not play, but it is nice to know what to expect and have some confidence playing there.”
