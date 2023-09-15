Derby golf finished a stretch of three tournaments in seven days at the Newton Invitational Sept. 11. Senior Hannah Minnis had the best individual finish of the season, tying for second place and shooting a 42 on the day. The Panthers got on the team scores for the first time all season at the Eisenhower Invitational on Sept. 7.

The team’s busy stretch was highlighted with a fifth-place finish out of nine teams in the Newton Invitational. Despite wet conditions, the team of four players all finished inside the top 35 scores, led by Minnis. The Panthers finished with a score of 215, above three of the six AVCTL-I opponents at the invite. 

