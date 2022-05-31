Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.