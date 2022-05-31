The Derby boys golf team finished its season by sending the full squad to the state tournament on May 23. The Panthers knew there was talent across the squad, it was just a matter of putting it all together.
Derby golf generated a lot of traction at the end of the season and entered the postseason playing the best golf of the season across the lineup. The Panthers finished 10th overall and qualified one player for the second day of the tournament.
Jaydon Carruthers tied for ninth with a total score of 150 in the two-day tournament. Entering the postseason, Carruthers said his goal was to make the second day and finish inside the top 20 at the state meet.
According to head coach Tim Herrs, Carruthers did a good job battling the unpredictable conditions, but he left some opportunities on the table that could have improved his score.
“If you would ask him, he was disappointed because he missed some putts that could have gotten him a little bit lower score,” Herrs said. “He had about four holes that he’d like to get back because he just had a mental mistake here and there [that] cost him a shot, but given the conditions it was a pretty good round.”
The two days of the tournament were nearly opposites in Dodge City. Day one was windy. The second day was pushed back due to rain, and the greens became quick on a tough course.
Herrs said that the team finished about where he had expected but was hoping to get one more player to the second day cut.
“We finished 10th, which was about where I thought we could be. They played about as good as they could; we probably could have been a little bit better,” Herrs said. “I was hoping maybe we could get one more guy into day two. The greens at Dodge City are really fast so adjusting to that I knew was going to be our biggest challenge. And obviously, other than Jaydon, we didn’t quite adjust.”
Sophomore Cael Asmann and junior Knowlyn Egan were the closest but missed the cut, tying for 68th overall with a score of 85.
Asmann had shown the biggest improvement for Herrs, which will give him a lot of confidence going forward.
“I talked to him a little bit after the round and he said that he could have easily cut his score down five shots, which would have gotten into day two,” Herrs said. “So him being aware of the things that he needs to work on was not something that was in his mindset at the start of the year, but now it is.”
Sophomore Nate Pierce and junior Ty Johnson tied for 77th overall after shooting an 88 in day one. Senior Kayden Egan rounded out his Derby career by shooting a 97, finishing at 86th.
Derby will be losing one senior for the second consecutive year but there is a bright future ahead for Derby golf behind a core group of juniors and a special sophomore class.
There is a lot of good chemistry on the Derby squad that helps Herrs focus on coaching the fundamentals and staying focused.
Herrs hopes to carry the momentum into next season and knows that if the group of golfers continues to grow and build confidence, that will be impactful in the next couple of seasons.
“There was a lot of growth with this team. By the end of the year, all the guys were not making the same mistakes that they were making the first couple of tournaments that we played, which is what you always want to see. They were talking either with me or with one another about where they could have done something different. Then taking that and going forward and not making those mistakes at the next meet. We just saw each player grow as golfers every single tournament that we went to.”
State Tournament Results (May 23-24)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Cason Baker (BV West) 142
2. Ty Akins (Hutchinson) 143
3. James Ackerman (Blue Valley) 144
4. Patrick Neal (Olathe North) 146
5. Thomas Gogel (SM East) 147
6. Luke Leonetti (Washburn Rural) 148
7. Nick Nickloy (Olathe West) 149
7. Giles Frederickson (Washburn Rural) 149
9. Jaydon Carruthers (Derby) 150
9. Mason McKenna (Olathe East) 150
9. Eoin McLaughlin (Blue Valley) 150
9. Jonah Vaupell (Olathe East) 150
9. Myles Tarvin (Olathe West) 150
9. Dawson Mitchell (Olathe South) 150
9. Chance Rinkol (Blue Valley) 150
68. Cael Asmann (Derby) 85
68. Knowlyn Egan (Derby) 85
77. Nate Pierce (Derby) 88
77. Ty Johnson (Derby) 88
86. Knowlyn Egan (Derby) 97
TEAM SCORES
1. Blue Valley 602
2. BV West 602
3. Olathe South 604
4. Olathe West 615
5. Washburn Rural 616
6. Olathe Northwest 619
7. SM East 312
8. Garden City 321
9. Manhattan 322
10. Derby 333
11. Lawrence Free State 342
12. Dodge City 346
