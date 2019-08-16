aycie Nelson admits it’s a bit surreal looking back at her now eight years in karate.
The sport has taken her across the country and for the second-straight year, the Derby resident has qualified for the Pan American Karate Federation Championships. Those events will take place from Aug. 26 - Sept. 1 in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
After qualifying for the worldwide event last year, the 18-year-old traveled to Chicago to compete in the USA National Championships and Team Trials on July 9-14.
Nelson competed in two separate age divisions, including Elite Female 18-20 Kata and Elite Female 16-34 Kata. The latter is considered the senior division and the former is junior.
She took silver in the junior division, setting the stage for her trip to South America. She didn’t medal in the senior division.
“I was going away from open-sport karate, which is what I was doing for awhile,” she said. “Those were North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) events. I moved toward World Karate Federation (WKF), which is traditional-style kata. It’s what I made the team for.”
In karate, Kata is a set of body movements that are conducted in continuous motions. Kumite, which Nelson doesn’t compete in, is more of the sparring/fighting style within karate.
Nelson said competing in higher age divisions requires more strength and technique training. She sometimes sees women in their mid 30s in competition.
“I needed to up my skill level and if you want to be the best, you want to surround yourself with the best competition,” she added.
She is also now competing in WKF Karate 1-Series A, which features some of the best athletes in the sport worldwide.
It allowed Nelson to compete against and see one of her role models on the global stage, Hikaru Ono of Japan. She is currently ranked No. 5 worldwide by the WKF in Female Kata.
“[Ono] was the one I watched on YouTube and was my idol,” Nelson said. “I was warming up next to her and it was crazy and very intimidating.”
Karate was added to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, but Nelson and fellow competitors were dealt a blow when it was announced that it may not return four years later in Paris, France.
While she said it has affected the numbers in the sport, she’s still holding hope that it can stay and put her in a position to potentially qualify in 2024.
“Everyone is still training as if it’ll happen based off of what happens next year,” Nelson said. “It’s going to go over very well since it’s in Tokyo [next summer]. It’ll be an amazing event and hopefully that’ll help bring it back [the next time].”
Having completed high school online this past spring, she plans to attend Butler Community College before heading to Wichita State to study English.
Karate has played a major influence on where she hopes to take her degree.
“I want to teach English abroad,” Nelson said. “… Because I have done karate and I’ve traveled so much, I knew that I love going to places but I hate how short of a time I was there. I want to be in a position where I can be in that culture.”
