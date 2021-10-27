For the fourth straight year, the girls cross country team is headed to the 6A state championship meet. The Derby girls squad took second overall in the regional meet at the Cessna Activities Center on Oct. 23.
Sophomore Katie Hazen took second overall with a 19:55.7 finish, and senior Vivian Kalb took a fourth-place finish with a 20:25.3 time. Freshman Piper Hula finished in seventh with a 21:09.4 time.
As a team, the Panthers took second with a score of 42, just two points away from Dodge City’s 40 point finish. There was a large gap between the top two and the rest of the field as the margin between second and third was 25 points.
“Really proud of how the girls handled the pressure and expectations of the regional meet,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “They ran really well and only missed out at first by two points.”
The girl’s squad will return the entire team that took ninth place at state last season as five runners finished inside the top 20.
Seniors Ethan and Austin Hock will represent the Derby boys squad at the state meet after clinching individual spots. Ethan Hock finished eighth overall with a 17:16.9 finish, while Austin Hock took 11th with a 17:34.7 time.
The boys squad finished fifth at the regional with 93 points, which ended the team season.
“The boys left it all out on the course and just came up a bit short,” Adams said. “The coaches are really proud of their effort and hard work this season.”
The Panthers will run the state meet at the Four-Mile Creek Resort in Augusta on Oct. 30.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Serenity Larson (Dodge City) 19:27.6
2. Katie Hazen (Derby) 19:55.7
3. Cate Wiese (Garden City) 20:21.8
4. Vivian Kalb (Derby) 20:25.3
5. Daniela Cerda (Liberal) 20:47.3
6. Ashley Alonso (Dodge City) 20:56.1
7. Piper Hula (Derby) 21:09.4
8. Jocelyn Sosa (Garden City) 21:12.1
9. Alex Gere (Dodge City) 21:24.8
10. Norma Rodriguez (Dodge City) 21: 26.6
14. Bridget McAdam (Derby) 21:50.0
17. Lexi Silvia (Derby) 22:12.3
23. Gretta McEntire (Derby) 23:05.7
28. Ellie Beran (Derby) 24:00.6
TEAM RESULTS
1. Dodge City 40
2. Derby 42
3. Garden City 67
4. Liberal 92
5. Wichita East 121
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Daniel Zoller (Wichita East) 16:24.7
2. Jake Beauchamp (Wichita Southeast) 16:30.1
3. Devin Chappel (Garden City) 16:34.4
4. Ryan Son (Wichita East) 16:52.8
5. Kailyn Munoz (Garden City) 17:12.4
6. Evan Gurrola (Garden City) 17:14.8
7. Danny lamas (Dodge City) 17:16.7
8. Ethan Hock (Derby) 17:16.9
9. Paul Sevart (Campus) 17:18.2
10. Mathew Banuelos (Dodge City) 17:31.1
11. Austin Hock (Derby) 17:34.7
21. Evan Franke (Derby) 18:18.1
28. Alex Hedden (Derby) 18:44.0
32. Isaac Brown (Derby) 18:54.5
34. Landen Tucker (Derby) 19:02.5
48. Jarron King (Derby) 20:48.6
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Garden City 54
2. Dodge City 56
3. Campus 72
4. Wichita East 89
5. Derby 93
6. Liberal 132
7. Wichita West 218
Commented