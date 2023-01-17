Girls wrestling

Amara Ehsa placed second at 105 at the Newton Tournament of Champions on

Jan. 12 and carried that momentum to win the Best of the West Tournament at 110 pounds on Jan. 14.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby girls wrestling battled in two of its most competitive tournaments of the season in a span of three days. The Panthers competed in the second annual Newton Tournament of Champions on Jan. 12 before competing in the Best of the West tournament on Jan. 14.

Led by a second-place finish by Amara Ehsa at 105, Derby took 14th overall in the 22-team tournament in Newton. Injuries to Trinity Williams at 190 and Brooke Downs at 130 limited the Panthers in the tournament. Both wrestlers finished 6th in their respective weight classes.

