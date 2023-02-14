Ehsa

Amara Ehsa took first place at 105 pounds at the regional tournament in Dodge City on Feb. 11. The Panthers will send five wrestlers to the state tournament Feb. 22-23.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Five wrestlers from the Derby girls wrestling team qualified for the state wrestling tournament during the regional tournament in Dodge City on Feb. 11. Amara Ehsa (105); Brooke Downs (130); Chloe Spears (170), Trinity Williams (190) and Analicia Lopez (235) will be the state lineup for the Panthers after finishing on the podium.

The Panthers will send a mixture of experience and youth to the state tournament, with three-time state qualifiers in Ehsa and Williams alongside a trio of freshmen. Ehsa was the first girls state champion in Derby program history in 2022.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

