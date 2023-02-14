Five wrestlers from the Derby girls wrestling team qualified for the state wrestling tournament during the regional tournament in Dodge City on Feb. 11. Amara Ehsa (105); Brooke Downs (130); Chloe Spears (170), Trinity Williams (190) and Analicia Lopez (235) will be the state lineup for the Panthers after finishing on the podium.
The Panthers will send a mixture of experience and youth to the state tournament, with three-time state qualifiers in Ehsa and Williams alongside a trio of freshmen. Ehsa was the first girls state champion in Derby program history in 2022.
Derby finished fourth overall behind Dodge City, Garden City and Hays. Ehsa was the lone first-place finisher for the Panthers with a 3-0 day that featured a first-round bye. She won by fall in each match, including a win over Jessica Rivera of Dodge City.
Williams took second at 190 to qualify for her third state tournament. Williams cruised into the final with a pair of wins by fall but was forced to take an injury forfeit in the championship match against Druzzla Johnson of Wichita West. Williams has battled injury all season long but is determined to compete at the state tournament.
Lopez, Spears and Downs will make their first appearances at the state meet in their first year of high school wrestling.
Lopez took second at 235 with quick victories by fall over Madi Jones of Campus and Yarlene Granados of Great Bend. Naomi Orozco of Dodge City beat Lopez in the championship round.
Spears battled her way to the third-place match after losing to Aariyah Jackson in the semifinal at 170. After defeating Nevaeh Wicker of Maize in the consolation semifinal, Spears went on to beat Karli George of Eisenhower by fall.
It was a similar story for Downs at 130, who dropped the seminal match against the eventual runner-up, Alexis Means of Bishop Carroll, before defeating Sierra Ferguson of Great Bend in the consolation semifinal. She dropped her final match of the day in a 10-6 decision in favor of Andrea Yates of Dodge City but solidified herself as a state qualifier.
Ava Day provided a boost for the Panthers by scoring eight points with a 2-3 tournament. Day nearly fought her way back but lost by fall in the consolation semifinal to Ava Ruiz of Hays. Caylee Headings and Caitlin Van Praay provided four points each, with a pair of key wins early in the tournament. Headings reached the consolation semifinal but was defeated by Maya Tarbet of Garden City. Mimi Sanchez also gave the Panthers two points in a 1-2 day.
2022 state qualifier Maddie Snowbarger missed the podium after a tough draw at the tournament, dropping her quarterfinal match to Angelica Quezada of Liberal by fall. Snowbarger’s tournament came to an end on a loss by fall against eventual fourth-place finisher Bethanie Cruz of Garden City. Both wrestlers Snowbarger faced had 20-win seasons, but she should be motivated to improve in the offseason.
Derby will send a program-high five wrestlers to the state tournament, which continues to build the reputation of Lady Panther wrestling. Head coach Mike Phillips will not lose any wrestlers from a season where his team was crowned AVCTL-I champions for the first time, which will only boost the team. The Class 6A-5A girls state tournament will be held at Hartman Arena on Feb. 22-23.
Class 6A-5A Regional Tournament (Dodge City)
