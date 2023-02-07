In just four years, the Derby girls wrestling program has held claim to state qualifiers, placers and a state champion. With a dominating sweep at the Salina South Triangular on Feb. 2, the Panther program can add AVCTL-I champions to its resume.
Derby finished the league season 6-0 that concluded with a 63-18 win over Campus and a 69-9 victory over Salina South. Winning the league was one of the main goals for head coach Mike Phillips, and the victory should be a springboard for the program that has no seniors on the current roster.
“For us, [winning the league] was really important,” Phillips said. “It is one of the goals we set out to do. We got a state placer then a state champion, now we are league champions. It just builds their confidence knowing they are returning as league champions. We won’t be losing anybody.”
Derby had a full varsity roster, which is not a luxury many teams in the state have. The Panthers would often enter duals with a large lead as its opponents had open weight classes, forcing them to forfeit the match at that respective class. Despite the early leads, the Panthers were a talented roster, often winning the majority of the bouts.
The Panthers had to fight through some adversity this season but are starting to find a rhythm. Coach Phillips hopes to see the team peak at the right time.
“Our season went up and down,” Phillips said. “We started out well, and then, we kind of lost focus. In the last couple of meets, we are getting to the level we need to be. I think we are peaking at the right time, but we will find out here soon.”
After taking a week out of competition to prepare for the postseason, the Panthers now turn their sights on the regional meet, which will be held in Dodge City on Feb. 11. Last season Derby sent four to the state tournament. Three Panthers are returning, including state champion Amara Ehsa. Fresh off a league title, Derby is aiming to use it as momentum for the remainder of the season.
“It is really cool because we have a bigger girls team, so we can have our own duals and we are winning a lot of stuff,” Maddie Snowbarger said. “I think it will give us more confidence to do well because we want to finish strong.”
