Girls wrestling

Maddie Snowbarger was one of four girls wrestlers to qualify for state last season. The Panthers won the AVCTL-I girls wrestling title on Feb. 2 and aim to carry the momentum into the regional meet in Dodge City on Feb. 11. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

In just four years, the Derby girls wrestling program has held claim to state qualifiers, placers and a state champion. With a dominating sweep at the Salina South Triangular on Feb. 2, the Panther program can add AVCTL-I champions to its resume.

Derby finished the league season 6-0 that concluded with a 63-18 win over Campus and a 69-9 victory over Salina South. Winning the league was one of the main goals for head coach Mike Phillips, and the victory should be a springboard for the program that has no seniors on the current roster.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

