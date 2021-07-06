Three Derby High School girls soccer players were selected by Kansas soccer coaches for All-State honors. The Panthers received eight All-League awards, including junior Logan Riley’s second team honor as a defender and honorable mention as a forward. The young team finished with a 7-9-2 record, with many players returning for the 2022 season.
Logan Riley earned second-team All-State honors as a defender. Midfielders senior Giselle Vielmas and sophomore Kristen Bourgeois received All-State honorable mention.
Injuries forced underclassmen to step up, but the experience gained will be beneficial next season. The Panthers reached the regional final last season, but fell 3-0 to Manhattan.
