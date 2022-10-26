Senior cornerback Camari Geddis has had to work hard to earn his starting role at Derby after a unique path brought him into the Panther football program.
Geddis came to Derby by way of a military family. He was raised in South Carolina and moved to England for three years before landing in Kansas in 2018.
At Derby, he got his first taste of tackle football. Geddis had previously played flag football, but he said that on the military base in England, tackle football was only available for students in high school, so he had to wait his turn.
When he got into the Derby football program in eighth grade when he came back stateside, he was impressed by the organization and discipline surrounding Panther football.
Geddis was a running back and wide receiver, but he fell in love with the defensive back role in his freshman year. He enjoyed the coaches, the atmosphere of the position group – nicknamed the cheetahs – and liked playing coverage.
It took some time for Geddis to work his way up the depth chart and really started to take it seriously between his sophomore and junior years. He had worked with former teammates Amari Ramirez and Corey Akins to improve his game.
Cornerbacks coach Eric Hendrick saw that Geddis had some athletic ability when he came on the scene at Derby but just needed to grow physically and in his football IQ. Hendrick said the coaching staff worked with Geddis by watching film with him to show him what they wanted to see from him on the field.
Geddis earned a starting varsity role his senior year and has seen the hard work pay off through his growing pains.
“I have seen my game grow,” Geddis said. “A lot of the stuff that I am doing now, I would not be able to do my first year at all. I was completely lost and on the B-team, and now I am a starter. So I feel like I have developed a lot.”
Coach Hendrick said Geddis was not a super physical player and has gotten better every week, but he still wants to see Geddis show more physicality heading into the playoffs.
“I would like to see him get a little nastier and play every play like it is his last,” Hendrick said. “I am not worried about him in coverage; he does a really good job there, but he is coming along on his physicality, and I think he will be where it needs to be.”
As the Panthers head into the first round of the postseason, there is little room for error. Geddis said his biggest personal goal down the stretch of the season is to do whatever he can to help the team win.
The Panther defense has been challenged this season with teams that throw the football more consistently and injuries. Yet Derby has forced 19 turnovers this season with 12 interceptions.
Derby should be getting some injured players in the secondary back for the postseason, including senior defensive back Elijah Vigil. Several players have had to fill in new roles in the secondary in the absence of starters. Senior safety Demaria’e Baker temporarily moved to corner while senior linebacker Kade Sheldon and sophomore Easton Splane took the starting safety roles in the last three games.
“I feel like we have handled the challenge and the injuries very well as a unit,” Geddis said. “Demaria’e came out to the corner and helped us out. It will be good to get Elijah back, but we have handled it very well. Everyone has really stepped up.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented