Geddis

Senior cornerback Camari Geddis makes a tackle in the 45-38 win over Bishop Carroll on Sept. 16. Geddis is aiming to be more physical in the postseason.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Senior cornerback Camari Geddis has had to work hard to earn his starting role at Derby after a unique path brought him into the Panther football program.

Geddis came to Derby by way of a military family. He was raised in South Carolina and moved to England for three years before landing in Kansas in 2018.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.