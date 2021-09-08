Between the goalposts is where senior Xhavier “Gato” Vaquera was meant to be. It is where he likes to be. Entering his third year as the varsity goalkeeper, Vaquera feels confident and has high hopes for Derby boys soccer.
“I am very confident heading into this season,” Vaquera said. “I believe that we can make it to state.”
Vaquera’s family holds strong family ties to the goalkeeper position as his cousin, Edgar, and father, Benjamin, were his inspiration to be in goal.
“My cousin played goalie; he currently is a coach for the freshman team. So he is one of the reasons that I am a goalie. My dad also put me in the goal because I didn’t like to run a lot, so I have been doing this for a while.”
The nickname “Gato” (Spanish for cat) is pretty fitting for a player who relies on quick reflexes to make saves. According to Vaquera, his swift reflexes helped him earn the nickname.
“Whenever I was little, I guess I had different colored eyes,” Vaquera said. "But a lot of people tell me that they call me 'Gato' because I have the quick reflexes.”
There isn’t much that Gato hates about being a goalie. According to Vaquera, his favorite aspect about being a goalie is making the saves and being a leader on the team.
“My favorite part about being a goalie is blocking all of the shots, doing goal kicks, trying to get my team in defensive shape, and just being a leader.”
When the opponent scores, Vaquera has learned to let it go and have confidence in his teammates.
“When the ball goes in the back of the net, I get mad, but I just keep my head in the game,” Vaquera said. “I know that my teammates are going to get another goal.”
According to head coach Paul Burke, Vaquera is one of the most vocal players on the field for the Panthers and has taken a leadership role in the net.
“He can see everything as long as it is 20-30 yards in front of him. He should be able to see everything,” Burke said. “If Vaquera is back there and being vocal, our guys don’t really have to do a lot of extra work because Gato is back there telling them what to do. Not a lot of kids are like that in high school. Sometimes kids don’t even speak when they are on the field.”
It wasn’t always so easy for Vaquera to be the vocal leader. It was something that had to develop as the varsity experience grew.
“I had to gain confidence in being vocal since my freshman year,” Vaquera said. “As soon as I started playing varsity during my sophomore year, I started getting used to it just talking to my players and yelling at my players to get them what I want them to do … Since I started varsity, they started to listen to me because coach Burke tells them to listen to what I have to say.”
Vaquera will be a crucial piece for Derby soccer in the chase to reach the 6A state semifinals for the first time since 2018.
