DJ Spring gave the Panthers a 10-0 win over Dodge City on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to clinch a regional championship and a trip to the state tournament on May 16.
The senior provided the finishing touches on a dominant win to end the game via run rule in the sixth inning with a fly ball into centerfield, allowing Markkus Jones to tag up at third base and score.
“I just got a good fastball to hit. I knew that all I needed to do was put the ball in play, and that is what I did,” Spring said. “It felt cool to walk-off a big game like that.”
The Panthers had to fight through a pitcher’s dual against Washburn Rural in the regional semifinal earlier in the day. Both teams were held to one hit, but Braden Horn’s RBI single up the middle was all Derby needed in a 1-0 victory.
“[Washburn Rural] was probably one of the best teams we have seen all year,” head coach Todd Olmstead said. “Both pitching staffs threw a one-hitter; our hit just happened to be an RBI single by Horn…We put all three phases together in that one with clutch hitting, great pitching and unbelievable defense.”
Facing the team that bounced Derby out of the state tournament last season, the Panthers took the early lead with Horn’s two-out single and played a team game the rest of the way.
“It felt good make contact, find a gap and get an RBI,” Horn said. “Our pitchers threw a heck of a game, and that is hard to beat.”
Starter Mitchell Johnson allowed only five base runners in the game with a hit and three walks in six innings with ten strikeouts. An error by Johnson in the fifth was the last Junior Blues player to reach base.
Johnson gave up a leadoff walk and a single to the third batter he faced in the first inning and only had three more base runners the rest of his outing. Sitting at 105 pitches at the end of the sixth inning, Johnson was replaced in the final inning by Hudson Halstead.
Entering at a crucial moment, the freshman pitcher kept his composure to slam the door on the Junior Blues by retiring the side in order, including one strikeout.
“I was a little nervous coming in, but I came out fine,” Halstead said. “I relied on the curveball a lot…It felt amazing to contribute like that.”
The Panther offense brought momentum from the win into the regional championship game against the Red Demons. Layne Sweat opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single. Derby scored in every inning and had a key four-run third to take a 6-0 lead.
A one-out single by Sweat sparked the rally in the third inning. Derby then drew four straight walks, which scored two. After a fielder’s choice scored a run, Colton Ruedy hit a two-run double to cap off the inning. The Panthers piled on with a two-run fourth and tallied one in the fifth before Spring ended the game with his sacrifice fly.
The Panthers are headed back to the state tournament for the eighth straight season and third straight year post-COVID-19, which canceled all spring sports in 2020.
“We have a couple of seniors that have been three times, but each year it is a whole new group,” Olmstead said. “We have 10 seniors, but not all were starters last year, so it is fun, and hopefully, we can build off regionals and take that momentum into state.”
(Regional Semifinal vs. Washburn Rural, May 16)
WASHBURN RURAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 0
DERBY 1 0 0 0 0 0 X — 1 1 1
(Regional Final vs. Dodge City, May 16)
DODGE CITY 0 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0 3 0
DERBY 1 1 4 2 1 1 X — 10 12 0
RBI: Riojas 2, Foster 2, Spring, Ruedy, Sweat, Boden, Crawford (DRBY)
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented