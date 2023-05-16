Spring

DJ Spring hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to defeat Dodge City 10-0 and send the Panthers to the 2023 state tournament. 

DJ Spring gave the Panthers a 10-0 win over Dodge City on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to clinch a regional championship and a trip to the state tournament on May 16.

The senior provided the finishing touches on a dominant win to end the game via run rule in the sixth inning with a fly ball into centerfield, allowing Markkus Jones to tag up at third base and score. 

