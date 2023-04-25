Derby alums Luke Westerman, Grant Ash, Coleson Syring, Reid Liston and Kade Snodgrass are sporting a different Panthers script across the chest at Neosho Community College. The quintet is enjoying one more season playing together after raising the standards of the Derby Panther baseball program.
Westerman, Liston and Snodgrass have been playing baseball together since the trio was in U8 baseball; Westerman played up a year. Ash played tee-ball with Liston before joining the Derby crew again when he was 12 years old. Syring made it five DHS alums at Neosho upon joining the Panther pitching staff this season after transferring from Butler County Community College.
All five players were a part of the Derby baseball program that took third at the state tournament in 2021. The crew helped set a higher standard for the Panther program as integral, multi-year starters for Derby.
“Coach [Todd] Olmstead and coach [Jarrod] Foster always talked about leaving a legacy,” Snodgrass said. “We all really wanted to do our part to change the standard of the program.”
Like all college athletes, every recruiting journey is different. Such was the case for each of the five Derby alums, but a recruiting coordinator for their club team and Luke’s father, Aaron Westerman, helped find colleges for them to represent on the diamond.
“[The] recruiting coordinator for our club team was really good at finding us places to play in college,” Liston said. “He and coach Westerman are the ones that got us in contact with the coaches here in Neosho.”
The chemistry throughout the group still runs deep. Snodgrass and Liston are roommates, and the crew still has the same competitive spirit, which pushes them to work hard in training.
“Having these guys around has made those hard workouts a lot easier,” Syring said. “As we have grown up together, we have always been really competitive, so we push each other in every weight session or whatever we are doing. It really helps to have [them] when we have tough workouts.”
As baseball carries its own ebb and flow, having a group of players that you are familiar with can help the process of getting out of an uncharacteristic slump and the adjustments needed to bounce back after a rough outing.
“It always helps when there are guys struggling or [are] not in their best mood,” Westerman said. “We always have these guys to rely on.”
“Being around these guys for so long, we know how to help each other out individually,” Ash added.
Four of the five Panthers have already set summer baseball plans after the season wraps up around mid-to-late May. Snodgrass and Syring will be suiting up for the Derby Twins, Liston will head to Alberta, Canada and Westerman will go to Fort Collins, Co. this summer looking to improve and gain some recruiting traction.
Ash is in his last season of baseball and is enjoying every outing this year. So far this season, Ash has been loose on the mound, which has helped him post a 2.77 ERA in 10 games with 17 strikeouts.
“I would say this has been my best season of baseball, but I attribute that to me knowing it is my last season, so I am just throwing it all out there,” Ash said. “I couldn’t be happier with ending my career playing with this group of guys.”
Snodgrass and Liston are on the recruiting trail once again, looking to find a four-year college to play for next season, but the process is still early. The two are hoping a hot stretch to end the season or a good year of summer ball could open up more opportunities.
It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Neosho. The Panthers were off to a hot start and even had one of the best batting averages in all of JUCO ball, but Neosho went through a gauntlet of opponents like Cowley College and Johnson County Community College.
Neosho is sitting at 28-16 with 11 games remaining in the regular season. Some individual goals are still at play for all five of the Derby alums, including for Syring, who is aiming to hit 90 MPH on his fastball. For most, the goals remain to end the season swinging a hot bat.
“I think we all want to finish as strong as we can,” Westerman said. “We all have had a couple of rough stretches, but there is still time to turn it around.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
