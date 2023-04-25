Neosho

Kade Snodgrass, Coleson Syring, Reid Liston, Luke Westerman and Grant Ash are the five Derby alums who are currently on the Neosho Community College baseball roster and played together on the 2021 Derby team that placed third in Class-6A. 

 COURTESY/MATT LISTON

Derby alums Luke Westerman, Grant Ash, Coleson Syring, Reid Liston and Kade Snodgrass are sporting a different Panthers script across the chest at Neosho Community College. The quintet is enjoying one more season playing together after raising the standards of the Derby Panther baseball program. 

Westerman, Liston and Snodgrass have been playing baseball together since the trio was in U8 baseball; Westerman played up a year. Ash played tee-ball with Liston before joining the Derby crew again when he was 12 years old. Syring made it five DHS alums at Neosho upon joining the Panther pitching staff this season after transferring from Butler County Community College. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.