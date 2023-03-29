Rylee Frager might not fit the mold of a power-hitting first baseman, but her bat packs a mighty punch for the Derby lineup. The 5’2”, on a good day, right-handed senior hit five home runs last season, which led the team, and was second on the team in runs batted in with 36 RBIs.
Frager has been a power hitter ever since she started playing softball, and she remembers hitting the ball to the wall as early as coach pitch. She said she tries to use her power to get the ball deep enough to score teammates or get on base, which she did last year. In 2022, Frager had 17 extra-base hits and gave the team five sacrifice hits with three sacrifice flies.
The foundation of her swing was instilled early as Frager got hitting lessons from Billy Hall. Frager knew she needed to use her full body to get the most out of her swing.
“I have always used my full body with my swing to get that extra drive,” Frager said. “I am short but have a lot of muscle, so getting that behind, it is important. I use my hips and legs in my swing instead of relying on my arms.”
Frager is one of three current seniors that played varsity their sophomore year. It was an atypical experience because it was her first year of high school ball after COVID-19 canceled the entire 2020 spring season.
The trio of Frager, Madi Grady and Trinity Kuntz were called upon to contribute early among an experienced team. Frager also had to take over at first base, a position she had not played since fifth grade. The coaching staff saw Frager’s flexibility and decided to switch her from catcher, where she had played for several years. It took a bit of time to adjust to the new environment and teammates, but she started to build trust, which helped her feel more confident.
“Coming in my sophomore year, I was horrified because it was a big ask to go out and play varsity softball at a position I hadn’t played in a while,” Frager said. “It took a lot of just getting in the game to learn how to trust my teammates, which helped me get back into a groove.”
Frager is an aggressive hitter and jumps on pitches inside. Once pitchers started throwing outside her prime hitting zone, she struggled. She worked with the coaching staff to develop more patience at the plate, which helped her. Last season, Frager displayed patience with only 12 strikeouts and 11 walks in 100 plate appearances.
That adjustment started to give Frager more confidence in her all-around game and keep her calm in big moments. She produced solid numbers at the plate and first base last season with a .412 batting average and a .978 fielding percentage. Continuing that production is the key personal goal for Frager.
“I would like to produce for my team as much as I can,” Frager said. “I felt like I was able to really contribute last year.”
As a team, the Panthers belted 16 home runs in 2022 and returned four of the five players with a homer from last season. It will be a strong middle of the order for Derby, and the team is confident they can make another postseason run after taking third in Class 6A in 2022.
“We have some strong bats in the lineup,” Frager said. “We have a lot of power going into the season, and I am really excited to see where that takes us. Obviously, the main goal for all of us is to take the next step and win state.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
