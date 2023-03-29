Frager

Rylee Frager led the team in home runs with five in 2022. She is determined to continue contributing to the power-filled Derby lineup. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Rylee Frager might not fit the mold of a power-hitting first baseman, but her bat packs a mighty punch for the Derby lineup. The 5’2”, on a good day, right-handed senior hit five home runs last season, which led the team, and was second on the team in runs batted in with 36 RBIs. 

Frager has been a power hitter ever since she started playing softball, and she remembers hitting the ball to the wall as early as coach pitch. She said she tries to use her power to get the ball deep enough to score teammates or get on base, which she did last year. In 2022, Frager had 17 extra-base hits and gave the team five sacrifice hits with three sacrifice flies. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.