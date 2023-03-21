Following a third-place finish in Class 6A and an 18-7 overall record, Derby boys basketball earned four all-AVCTL-I selections. Kaeson Fisher-Brown earned first-team all-league honors after a season averaging 16.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game, which led Derby. Fisher-Brown tallied 43 steals and 95 assists in 25 games, which led the team. Fisher-Brown had a career-high 37-point night against Salina Central on Feb. 3.
In his first year as a varsity starter, Kaden Franklin received a second-team all-AVCTL selection. Franklin had 42 blocks on the season, averaging 1.7 per game. His block total was the highest on the team by 33 stuffs. The 6’6” junior led the Panthers in field goal percentage (61%) and rebounds with 171 boards, averaging 6.8 per game. On Feb. 21, Franklin scored 19 points to help the Panthers hand Hutchinson its only loss of the regular season in a 66-52 Derby win on the road.
Junior Dallas Metzger hit 74 three-pointers this season, one of the highest totals in Kansas, to earn a second-team all-league selection. Metzger was second on the team in points with 345 on the year, averaging 13.8 per game. In the third-place game on March 11, Metzger hit eight threes scored 24 points in the 67-66 overtime win over Blue Valley North.
If there were an AVCTL-I sixth-man of the year award, Jack Ulwelling would be near the top. As a sophomore, he was one of the most reliable pieces off the bench for the Panthers. Ulwelling led the Panthers in three-point percentage at 43 percent. After a season totaling 183 points, he received all-league honorable mention honors. Ulweling hit the game-winning three-pointer to send the Panthers to state in the 74-72 four-overtime sub-state championship win over Washburn Rural on March 3.
Hutchinson head coach Bryan Miller and guard Garrett Robertson were named coach of the year and league MVP, respectively. The Salthawks finished the season 22-3 overall, went 11-1 in league play to win the AVCTL-I title and placed fourth at the Class 5A state tvournament.
ALL-LEAGUE AVCTL-I BOYS BASKETBALL SELECTIONS
