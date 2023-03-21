Boys bb all-league

Kaeson Fisher-Brown was a first-team all-AVCTL-I selection after leading the team in multiple categories, averaging 16.6 points per game.

Following a third-place finish in Class 6A and an 18-7 overall record, Derby boys basketball earned four all-AVCTL-I selections. Kaeson Fisher-Brown earned first-team all-league honors after a season averaging 16.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game, which led Derby. Fisher-Brown tallied 43 steals and 95 assists in 25 games, which led the team. Fisher-Brown had a career-high 37-point night against Salina Central on Feb. 3.

In his first year as a varsity starter, Kaden Franklin received a second-team all-AVCTL selection. Franklin had 42 blocks on the season, averaging 1.7 per game. His block total was the highest on the team by 33 stuffs. The 6’6” junior led the Panthers in field goal percentage (61%) and rebounds with 171 boards, averaging 6.8 per game. On Feb. 21, Franklin scored 19 points to help the Panthers hand Hutchinson its only loss of the regular season in a 66-52 Derby win on the road.

