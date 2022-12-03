3-1-22

Addy Brown scored eight points in the 41-32 loss to Blue Valley Northwest on Dec. 2. 

 FILE

Derby girl's basketball was hampered by foul trouble and a tough shooting night in the 41-32 road loss to Blue Valley Northwest in the 2022-23 season opener on Dec. 2.

Senior Addy Brown led the Lady Panthers with eight points, but she was limited by foul trouble, especially in the third quarter. Brown picked up her third foul on the first possession of the second half. She eventually fouled out inside the final minute of the game.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
1
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.