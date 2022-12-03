Derby girl's basketball was hampered by foul trouble and a tough shooting night in the 41-32 road loss to Blue Valley Northwest in the 2022-23 season opener on Dec. 2.
Senior Addy Brown led the Lady Panthers with eight points, but she was limited by foul trouble, especially in the third quarter. Brown picked up her third foul on the first possession of the second half. She eventually fouled out inside the final minute of the game.
Junior Destiny Smith had a tough shooting night and finished with six points. She was also forced to sit more than usual, picking up her third foul early in the third quarter. Smith also fouled out in the final minute of the game.
Both teams struggled shooting to start the game, but the Lady Panthers built a 9-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. Blue Valley Northwest took its first lead of the night in the second quarter outscoring Derby 8-0 to lead 11-9 at the half.
“We started off pretty well, but they put a little more pressure on us after the first quarter,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We started to take some bad shots. We made the good shots we took. Bad shots for us are shots that are out of range and out of rhythm.”
The Lady Panthers showed more aggressiveness in the second half, but the fouls started to build up, which gave Blue Valley Northwest extra possessions to bleed the clock and free throws. The Huskies outscored the Lady Panthers 15-12 in the third quarter. Sophomore Maliyah Lansang was a spark off the bench with five points in the quarter.
“[Maliyah] is a really good offensive threat and is good in the mid-range,” Harrison said. “She just finds ways to score. I was pleased with her because we needed someone to give us a spark in this game.”
Blue Valley Northwest had long possessions in the fourth quarter that ended with points and built a strong lead as the Panthers continued to generate offense. Derby went on a brief 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to trail 31-27 with 3:23 to go, but the Huskies outscored the Lady Panthers 10-5 down the stretch.
The Lady Panthers knew it would take a bit of time to gain some familiarity playing with each other. With only one returning starter from last year, the season opener was the first time the starting five had taken the floor together. It is a long season, and the chemistry will build throughout the year.
“This team has not played together in a game before, and we had several players getting a lot more varsity time,” Harrison said. “It is a little different playing in a game over practice, but we just need to get the feel of playing with each other.”
BV NORTHWEST 3 8 15 15 - 41
HUSKIES: Douglas 16; E. Grosdidier 8; J. Grosdidier 6; Davis 4; Mitchell 3; Smith 2; Suchma 2.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 8; D. Smith 6; Rickords 5; Lansang 5; J. Wilson 3; Kelley 3; Carpenter 1; Demel 1.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
