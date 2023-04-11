Derby alum and former Kansas linebacker Nick Reid will be added to the Kansas Football Ring of Honor in 2023. Reid played for the Jayhawks from 2002-05, was a three-time all-Big 12 selection and named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2005. In his Jayhawk tenure, Reid totaled 416 tackles, the second-most in school history. Reid was a Derby High School Hall of Fame inductee in 2017. The Kansas Football Ring of Honor ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 7 when Kansas hosts the University of Central Florida.
Former Panther makes KU Ring of Honor
- BY INFORMER STAFF sports@derbyinformer.com
