Nick Reid KU #2

KU linebackers Kevin Kane (45) and Nick Reid get some love from the fans after the Jayhawk's 42-13 win over Houston in the Fort Worth Bowl.

 COURTESY OF SCOTT MCCLURG/LAWRENCE JOURNAL WORLD

Derby alum and former Kansas linebacker Nick Reid will be added to the Kansas Football Ring of Honor in 2023. Reid played for the Jayhawks from 2002-05, was a three-time all-Big 12 selection and named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2005. In his Jayhawk tenure, Reid totaled 416 tackles, the second-most in school history. Reid was a Derby High School Hall of Fame inductee in 2017. The Kansas Football Ring of Honor ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 7 when Kansas hosts the University of Central Florida. 

