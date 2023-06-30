Derby football wrapped up a busy first month of summer workouts, which included a venture south to face teams in Oklahoma. The Panthers played their first of two 7-on-7 tournaments of the summer, going 5-2 and taking third overall in a tournament in Bixby, Okla., on June 23. The coaching staff saw improvement from several players and used the time to set some expectations for the season.
“Our guys went out there, competed and played hard,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “Throughout the day, we talked a lot about how a game is not won or lost on the last play; it is won or lost throughout the game, so it is all about competing every play. That is what we want to see out of our players.”
Clark said senior quarterback Braxton Clark, senior wide receiver Colton Ruedy and junior tight end Da’Saahn Brame were just a few of the offensive standouts of the tournament. Defensively, junior Easton Splane had a solid tournament. Splane worked his way into the starting safety spot late last season and could be a key piece for Derby.
Senior Demaria’e Baker and junior John Lujan had to sit out of the tournament, dealing with injuries. Lujan is recovering from a hamstring injury, while Baker is still waiting to be cleared for action following a torn ACL last fall.
The competition was a solid change of pace for the Panthers, facing some of the top schools in eastern Oklahoma. Clark said summer tournaments provide a chance to see competition in both opposing talent and internally through battles for starting positions. There are plenty of open starting spots for Derby after losing 25 seniors.
“Competition is the biggest takeaway from these summer tournaments,” Clark said. “We like to see the opposing competition, but also in our own team. As coaches, we want to see who wants to compete, make the big plays and who steps up as a leader.”
Derby also did a joint scrimmage with Bishop Carroll and Maize South in late June, which was a great opportunity for the team to face different competition outside of practice and provide a space to develop in faster-paced situations.
The Panthers got to see both the middle school and high school football programs at its week-long, padded team camp in late June. It was moved up from July as a chance to help put more of a focus on strength training in the latter part of the summer. Clark saw good numbers at the camp and has seen an increase in players in the weight room during Panther Pride workouts.
“Our attendance in the summer program went really well. We saw a lot of numbers all four days that we asked them to be at,” Clark said. “We are excited about the team this year and found guys that have stepped up in leadership positions, which has been good.”
The Panthers will get the first full week of July off as part of the KSHSAA summer moratorium. It gives the players and coaches time to get away from football for a bit before the intensive football-focus stretch from mid-July until November. Once the team gets back from the time off, the varsity squad jumps right into action with the Mill Valley 7-on-7 tournament on July 14-15.
“Our players and staff have really earned some time off, and I am glad we get that break,” Clark said. “It gives our guys time to enjoy their summer and have time to chill. When we come back, we are really going to concentrate on getting stronger before getting everything rolling in August.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
