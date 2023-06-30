summer

Senior quarterback Braxton Clark was one of the standout players for Derby at the 7-on-7 tournament in Bixby, Okla., on June 23. The Panthers get a week off in early July before continuing summer workouts.

Derby football wrapped up a busy first month of summer workouts, which included a venture south to face teams in Oklahoma. The Panthers played their first of two 7-on-7 tournaments of the summer, going 5-2 and taking third overall in a tournament in Bixby, Okla., on June 23. The coaching staff saw improvement from several players and used the time to set some expectations for the season.

“Our guys went out there, competed and played hard,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “Throughout the day, we talked a lot about how a game is not won or lost on the last play; it is won or lost throughout the game, so it is all about competing every play. That is what we want to see out of our players.”

