Whenever the Panthers made substitutions in its home opener, it seemed like a full-line change. Derby never skipped a beat in the 8-0 win over Goddard on Aug. 31.
Angel Vielmas put the Panthers on the board within the first four minutes of the game, and the pressure never relented. Derby was the aggressor early in the first half by driving the ball into the offensive zone as Goddard struggled to clear the ball out to relieve the pressure. That momentum continued as Derby took a 4-0 lead into the second half with two goals from Diego Vaquera and another by Alex Denesongkham.
Collin Meyer netted two goals in the second half, with the first coming in the opening minute of the second half. Ethan Mbawuike and goalkeeper Ethan Young got on the score sheet. Young stepped up and scored a penalty kick.
“We have been working on trying to be dynamic offensively and having guys moving off the ball,” Burke said. “With our depth, the guys know that if they are being lazy, they might not get as much playing time. These guys have bought in and produced eight goals, which is always nice.”
Burke said the team is already at a good spot in regard to match-level fitness, and having a deep bench has helped the team stay fresh throughout the 80 minutes. The Panthers have been able to rotate players consistently, and each rotation has been productive – a similar trait to the last Panther side to reach the final four of the state tournament in 2018.
The forwards have been running about 10-12 minute shifts before rotating, which creates some diversity of talents and new energy. The current roster also has plenty of depth in other parts of the field, so Burke said that the starting lineup could change often because of the versatility throughout the squad.
“With our depth, we have about 17 guys who can come in and make an impact so they understand those roles. We are going to wear people down. What we have seen so far is that there is no drop-off, and we have mixed up the lineup. Some of it is based on productivity, that is the reward system and if you are not working hard, they are not going to play.”
Preparation has been a piece that the Panthers have been targeting early in the season. The coaching staff will give the team two or three aspects to know about its opponent so the players know how to stop it on match day.
“These guys like the prep, and all we need to do is to pick a couple of things every time,” Burke said. “We don’t want to make it too complicated. If you give them five or six things, you are picking apart things for no reason. If you give them a couple of tasks, we can achieve them, which is positive.”
The Panthers will get exposure to the tournament pressure with the Titan Classic at Wichita South, which began on Sept. 4. The coaching staff said having a tournament early in the season is a good challenge. Consistency and maintaining consistency and momentum will be the key for the Panthers going forward.
“We just need to keep it consistent,” Burke said. “If we can replicate what we did in our home opener, we will really gain some momentum.”
