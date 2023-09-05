Collin Meyer Soccer

Collin Meyer scored two goals in the 8-0 win over Goddard on Aug. 31. The Panthers have experience and depth on the roster, similar to the 2018 Derby team that reached the state semifinal. 

Whenever the Panthers made substitutions in its home opener, it seemed like a full-line change. Derby never skipped a beat in the 8-0 win over Goddard on Aug. 31.

Angel Vielmas put the Panthers on the board within the first four minutes of the game, and the pressure never relented. Derby was the aggressor early in the first half by driving the ball into the offensive zone as Goddard struggled to clear the ball out to relieve the pressure. That momentum continued as Derby took a 4-0 lead into the second half with two goals from Diego Vaquera and another by Alex Denesongkham.

