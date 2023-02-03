A 37-point effort by Kaeson Fisher-Brown propelled Derby in a 60-45 win over Salina Central on Feb. 3.
Fisher-Brown broke a school record with eight three-pointers in the game. The previous record of seven had been done four times in school history; the last came by Nayjee Wright in 2016.
Only four Panthers entered the stat sheet. Dallas Metzger and Kaden Franklin finished with 10 points each. Jack Ulwelling also hit a three in the third quarter.
According to head coach Brett Flory, the offense tried to work through Franklin to generate open looks for Panther shooters. It was working well in the first half, but shots were not falling early.
The Panthers struggled from the three-point line in the first half, going 3-for-15 from behind the arch to trail the Mustangs 21-20 at the break. Fisher-Brown was the lone source of offense in the opening quarter with eight points. Derby finished shooting 11-for-27 from three.
“We were getting great looks, but they didn’t go down,” Flory said. “I felt like we performed better than the final score indicated.”
Derby’s defense played a crucial role in keeping them afloat, limiting the Mustangs to only 21 points at the half. The full-court pressure forced Salina Central to speed up their game, leading to poor shots. Derby had a pair of stretches where the defense didn’t allow a bucket, including nine straight empty possessions by Salina Central.
The shots started to fall in the third quarter with a 17-point flurry by the Panthers. The defense limited the Mustangs to only eight points in the third quarter. Fisher-Brown scored 26 points in the second half and 17 in the final quarter. Fisher-Brown only had one trip to the free-throw line all game.
“It was a pretty special game,” Fisher-Brown said. “I came out in the second half, hit that first shot, and I just got into a rhythm from there.”
The Panthers will aim to keep the momentum with an AVCTL-I matchup with Salina South to kick off the final six games of the regular season.
SALINA CENTRAL 11 12 8 14 — 45
MUSTANGS: Gibson, 12; Jones, 9; Nemechek, 8; Snyder, 7; Waters, 7; Mowery, 2
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown, 37; Metzger, 10; Franklin, 10, Ulwelling, 3.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
