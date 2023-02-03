KFB

Kaeson Fisher-Brown scored 37 points in the 60-45 win over Salina Central on Feb. 3. 

Fisher-Brown broke a school record with eight three-pointers in the game. The previous record of seven had been done four times in school history; the last came by Nayjee Wright in 2016.

