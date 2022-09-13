Derby cross country competed at the Emporia Invitational on Sept. 10 and got production from junior Ana Self and junior Tyler Ring, both of whom are in their first season of cross country. Self had the best finish across the girls and boys squads with a third-place finish. The Lady Panthers finished sixth overall with 137 points.
Self had a 19:40.00 run that was just 22 seconds behind the top finisher, Lorna Rae Pierce of Junction City. Piper Hula finished 15th overall and Eliyanas Monge placed inside the top 40 at 38th. Brooke Downs, Ellison Beran and Ellie McCracken rounded out the team finishing at 48th, 68th and 78th respectively.
Ring placed 50th overall on the boys side as the Panthers faced tough competition at the meet. Landen Tucker and Lucas Kreutzer finished inside the top 60 of nearly 100 competitors. Tucker placed 58th and Kreutzer finished 60th overall. Owen King, Brenton Duckworth and Lucas Lyman placed 73rd, 74th and 76th for the Panthers. The boys squad placed 13th overall.
It was just the second meet of the season for cross country, and head coach Jimmy Adams saw a huge improvement in individual times at the meet. As the weather begins to cool down, the runners could get better conditions to shave off time, which is the main goal for the team in the final stretch of the season.
“Looking at the standings, no one is going to be blown away by the overall performance of Panther XC,” Adams said. “However, if you look at the times from our first meet at Great Bend and then look at the results from this meet, it is amazing. It might be the most time our team has dropped from one meet to another or all season long. The weather played into this a little bit, but the vibe of the team and their hard work so far this season is the larger part of the equation.”
The Panthers will gear up for the Wichita Southeast Invitational at the Cessna Activity Center on Sept. 17. Derby only has two more regular season competitions before the AVCTL meet on Oct. 15.
GIRLS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Lorna Rae (Junction City) 19:18.10
2. Madelyn Wallace (Andover) 19:36.71
3. Ana Self (Derby) 19:40.00
4. Sophie Rivers (Spring Hill) 19:41.40
5. Addie Curtis (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 19:44.20
6. Taylor Barringer (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 19.44.30
7. Amelia Hermann (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 19:53.30
8. Emma Roman-Nose (Lawrence) 20:01.30
9. Lucy Hardy (Lawrence) 20.02.90
10. Brynna York (Junction City) 20:03.30
15. Piper Hula (Derby) 20:36.10
38. Eliyanas Monge (Derby) 21:48.70
48. Brooke Downs (Derby) 22:20.60
68. Ellison Beran (Derby) 23:15.70
78. Ellie McCracken (Derby) 25:19.20
TEAM RESULTS
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 65
Manhattan 102
Bishop Carroll 107
Andover 110
Lawrence 111
Derby 137
Emporia 144
Basehor-Linwood 174
Spring Hill 197
Anderson County 284
BOYS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Kaleb Glazier (Maize) 15:48.70
2. Luke Brock (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 15:58.60
3. Logan Beckman (Spring Hill) 16:09.00
4. Daniel Enriquez (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 16.19.70
5. Landen O’Neil (Andover Central) 16:23.40
6. Calen George (Spring Hill) 16:27.60
7. Will Niederee (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 16:32.60
8. Aiden Davis (Andover) 16:33.30
9. Trent Zimbelman (Bishop Carroll) 16:35.80
10. Ryan Son (Wichita East) 16:36.60
50. Tyler Ring (Derby) 18:29.90
58. Landen Tucker (Derby) 18:45.10
60. Lucas Kreutzer (Derby) 18:51.30
73. Owen King (Derby) 19:16.50
74. Brenton Duckworth (Derby) 19:19.40
76. Lucas Lyman (Derby) 19:22.20
TEAM RESULTS
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 39
Maize 78
Bishop Carroll 88
Spring Hill 128
Andover 149
Manhattan 165
Andover Central 211
Emporia 225
Wichita East 237
Campus 259
Basehor-Linwood 260
Lawrence 293
Derby 305
