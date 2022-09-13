XC emporia

Piper Hula finished 15th overall at the Emporia Invitational on Sept. 10. The girls squad took a sixth-place finish at the event.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Derby cross country competed at the Emporia Invitational on Sept. 10 and got production from junior Ana Self and junior Tyler Ring, both of whom are in their first season of cross country. Self had the best finish across the girls and boys squads with a third-place finish. The Lady Panthers finished sixth overall with 137 points.

Self had a 19:40.00 run that was just 22 seconds behind the top finisher, Lorna Rae Pierce of Junction City. Piper Hula finished 15th overall and Eliyanas Monge placed inside the top 40 at 38th. Brooke Downs, Ellison Beran and Ellie McCracken rounded out the team finishing at 48th, 68th and 78th respectively.

Ring placed 50th overall on the boys side as the Panthers faced tough competition at the meet. Landen Tucker and Lucas Kreutzer finished inside the top 60 of nearly 100 competitors. Tucker placed 58th and Kreutzer finished 60th overall. Owen King, Brenton Duckworth and Lucas Lyman placed 73rd, 74th and 76th for the Panthers. The boys squad placed 13th overall.

It was just the second meet of the season for cross country, and head coach Jimmy Adams saw a huge improvement in individual times at the meet. As the weather begins to cool down, the runners could get better conditions to shave off time, which is the main goal for the team in the final stretch of the season.

“Looking at the standings, no one is going to be blown away by the overall performance of Panther XC,” Adams said. “However, if you look at the times from our first meet at Great Bend and then look at the results from this meet, it is amazing. It might be the most time our team has dropped from one meet to another or all season long. The weather played into this a little bit, but the vibe of the team and their hard work so far this season is the larger part of the equation.”

The Panthers will gear up for the Wichita Southeast Invitational at the Cessna Activity Center on Sept. 17. Derby only has two more regular season competitions before the AVCTL meet on Oct. 15.

GIRLS

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Lorna Rae (Junction City) 19:18.10

2. Madelyn Wallace (Andover) 19:36.71

3. Ana Self (Derby) 19:40.00

4. Sophie Rivers (Spring Hill) 19:41.40

5. Addie Curtis (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 19:44.20

6. Taylor Barringer (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 19.44.30

7. Amelia Hermann (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 19:53.30

8. Emma Roman-Nose (Lawrence) 20:01.30

9. Lucy Hardy (Lawrence) 20.02.90

10. Brynna York (Junction City) 20:03.30

15. Piper Hula (Derby) 20:36.10

38. Eliyanas Monge (Derby) 21:48.70

48. Brooke Downs (Derby) 22:20.60

68. Ellison Beran (Derby) 23:15.70

78. Ellie McCracken (Derby) 25:19.20

TEAM RESULTS

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 65

Manhattan 102

Bishop Carroll 107

Andover 110

Lawrence 111

Derby 137

Emporia 144

Basehor-Linwood 174

Spring Hill 197

Anderson County 284

BOYS

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Kaleb Glazier (Maize) 15:48.70

2. Luke Brock (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 15:58.60

3. Logan Beckman (Spring Hill) 16:09.00

4. Daniel Enriquez (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 16.19.70

5. Landen O’Neil (Andover Central) 16:23.40

6. Calen George (Spring Hill) 16:27.60

7. Will Niederee (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 16:32.60

8. Aiden Davis (Andover) 16:33.30

9. Trent Zimbelman (Bishop Carroll) 16:35.80

10. Ryan Son (Wichita East) 16:36.60

50. Tyler Ring (Derby) 18:29.90

58. Landen Tucker (Derby) 18:45.10

60. Lucas Kreutzer (Derby) 18:51.30

73. Owen King (Derby) 19:16.50

74. Brenton Duckworth (Derby) 19:19.40

76. Lucas Lyman (Derby) 19:22.20

TEAM RESULTS

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 39

Maize 78

Bishop Carroll 88

Spring Hill 128

Andover 149

Manhattan 165

Andover Central 211

Emporia 225

Wichita East 237

Campus 259

Basehor-Linwood 260

Lawrence 293

Derby 305

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.