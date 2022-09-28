Juniors Tyler Ring and Ana Self are making waves in their first year of cross country. Ring has been the top finisher for the boys squad in the last three meets, with two finishes inside the top 35.
Self has led the girls team with a pair of top-five finishes, including a third-place finish at the Emporia Invite on Sept. 10 and a fourth-place finish at the Wichita Southeast Invite on Sept. 17.
Both Ring and Self were recruited to participate in cross country by coaches Jimmy Adams and Amber Chapman, who coach other sports at Derby.
Ring had a successful track season running the 400, 800 and on the state-qualifying 4x800 relay team under coach Chapman, an assistant for Panther track. He was drawn into cross country because he wanted to get better for track in the spring.
Fresh off a dominant diving season and a runner-up finish at the state diving meet, swimming head coach Adams got Self to try cross country. Self was willing to join because she wanted to try something new this fall.
“I really just wanted to try something new,” Self said. “I did cheerleading and diving, but I haven’t tried any other sports.”
The two came into the cross country season with few expectations of themselves. Ring said he just wanted to have fun and to see himself get better every week. The lone goal Ring is chasing is getting a medal this season.
Self began the season on JV and was quickly added to the varsity ranks after taking a first-place finish by nearly three minutes.
Individual improvement is a big aspect that both enjoy about cross country. Self said that it is up to the individual to get the most out of the sport, and you can’t fake the work at practice and expect positive results. For Ring, the process of improvement has been a big thing he has learned from his first cross country season.
“Seeing yourself get better is pretty cool,” Ring said. “There are not many team sports where you see the individual improvement, but in cross country, it is right in front of you.”
Cross country might look easy from an outsider’s perspective, but there are several elements at play from the mental aspect – the unique course terrain and physical willpower.
At his first career meet, Ring said he learned firsthand that the mental aspect was more important than he first thought and knew he would have to pace himself, which has helped him improve this season.
Ring said that rhythm is important in cross country, and he has developed a way to get back into it when he is starting to get tired during a race.
“I just try to keep a good rhythm,” Ring said. “If I am slowing down, I just count out 10 good steps to get back to my base, which really gets me back into that rhythm.”
Self emphasized technique when coming to a hilly portion of a course. She said that she tells herself she is going to have to work harder and shorten up her strides, which has helped this season.
The two have gotten advice from experienced athletes on the cross country team. Ring said the senior class of three boys runners have led by example through workouts and preparation.
Self has gotten encouragement from Katie Hazen. Despite battling injuries this season, Hazen has stepped up as the leader of the girls squad as the most experienced runner on the roster.
“Katie has helped a lot,” Self said. “She knows that I get nervous, and she tells me I have nothing to be nervous about.”
The young Panther squad will only have a few more meets before the regional meet on Oct. 22. The duo could become important leaders for Derby cross country next season.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
