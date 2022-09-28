first-year recruits

Juniors Tyler Ring and Ana Self are making waves in their first year of cross country. Ring has been the top finisher for the boys squad in the last three meets, with two finishes inside the top 35.

Self has led the girls team with a pair of top-five finishes, including a third-place finish at the Emporia Invite on Sept. 10 and a fourth-place finish at the Wichita Southeast Invite on Sept. 17.

