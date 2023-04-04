Boys track took third overall at the Winfield Invitational in the first meet of the season on March 31.
The boys squad had nine podium finishes including a first-place finish by the 4x800 relay team of Aaron Gardiner, Tyler Ring, Isaac Brown and Braiden Coleman. The squad finished with a time of 8:37.08, which was 17 seconds ahead of runner-up Buhler.
The field events shined for Derby, which generated several points for the team. Camari Geddis and Nathan Keener had podium finishes in the triple jump and long jump respectively. Geddis took second with a jump of 38’7” while Keener placed third in the triple jump.
LeShaon Davis took second in the shot put, fourth in the discus and third in javelin. Brock Zerger set a personal best in the javelin with a throw of 133’ 1” to take fifth in the event.
Mason Madrigal led the Panthers in the sprints with a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash and a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash. Ring took third in the one mile run. The boys team wrapped up the opening meet with a second-place finish by the 4x400 crew of Gardiner, William Hopson, Miles Minson and Coleman took second.
There was no sophomore slump for Piper Hula, who opened up the season
with a first-place finish in the 800-meter. Hula hit a personal record of 2:25.78 in the grueling event and was a full 11 seconds ahead of second place.
Mayciee Bell and Maddie Snowbarger held down the sprints for the Lady
Panthers and each walked away with some hardware at the invitational.
Bell took third in the 100-meter hurdles while Snowbarger was a part of the 4x100 relay team that took third. Eilyanas Monge also took third in the 400-meter dash. Derby is expecting to get some key returners like Rylan Syring into the upcoming meets, but the team was able to settle into the season before a pair of challenging meets.
The Panthers are working to improve on small details heading into the next few weeks which will feature the Shocker Pre-State Challenge on April 6-7 and a road meet at Maize on April 7.
WINFIELD INVITATIONAL RESULTS (3/31)
- Derby (Gardiner, Ring, Brown, Coleman) 8:37.08
2. Derby (Gardiner, Hopson, Minson, Coleman) 3:35.30
2. Derby (Monge, Horton, Beran, Hula) 11:02.71
5. Maddie Snowbarger 13.94
3. Derby (Snowbarger, Malcolm, Yearby, Bell) 54.37
3. Eilyanas Monge 1:04.42
5. Maddie Snowbarger 29.22
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.