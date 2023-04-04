track

Isaac Brown was a part of the 4x800 relay team that took first place at the Winfield Invitational on March 31.

Boys track took third overall at the Winfield Invitational in the first meet of the season on March 31.

The boys squad had nine podium finishes including a first-place finish by the 4x800 relay team of Aaron Gardiner, Tyler Ring, Isaac Brown and Braiden Coleman. The squad finished with a time of 8:37.08, which was 17 seconds ahead of runner-up Buhler.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.