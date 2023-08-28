In his sophomore season, Leo Fernandez became a key forward for Derby, leading the team with 13 goals. This season, he is focused on doing his part to get the Panthers to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.
Fernandez played junior varsity as a freshman and was a reserve to start his sophomore season. He was always a speedy player and could put pressure on defenders, but throughout the 2022 season, Fernandez grew into a reliable forward and developed confidence as he put the ball in the back of the net.
“Leo started out as the guy that was really quick and would get behind defenders. That is what his role started out as,” head coach Paul Burke said. “He started to score more often in the regular season, which helped his confidence start to grow. Then, in the big games, he was key for us.”
During the back half of the season, Fernandez found his stride. He scored four goals in three straight matches, including an overtime winner against Salina South. Fernandez was also named a second-team all-league selection at forward.
In the postseason, Fernandez led the Panthers in goals with four, which included a crucial goal in the state quarterfinal against Washburn Rural. Derby’s season ended with a 3-2 loss to the Junior Blues, but Fernandez’s goal kept Derby within striking distance.
Derby made a slight adjustment to the formation to have Fernandez and Angel Vielmas working closely together in the forward positions. Vielmas was the team leader in assists, with several going to Fernandez. Burke said Vielmas was a creator of scoring chances, while Fernandez was a finisher and always in the right place at the right time.
“Working together as a team was a big part of our success in scoring goals,” Fernandez said. Our passing came together near the end of the season, and we kind of switched our roles with me playing up top with Vielmas.”
Last spring, Fernandez might not have been the primary goal scorer for his club team, but he worked to grow his game in different ways. Fernandez was more of a set-up player, which should help him this season.
“With the club season, I really focused on passing, my first touch and off-the-ball movement,” Fernandez said. “I wasn’t the top goal scorer for my club, but I was more of the man that made the right runs, passes and being in the right position to score.”
The coaching staff encourages their players to play club in the offseason, and if they play a different role, the team can use that to build a more versatile lineup.
“When these guys go off to their club teams, they might have to do something different,” Burke said. “That’ll also teach them different things to bring back to us in the fall. It creates a lot of versatility and depth, which is what we like to see.”
Fernandez is fueled by last season’s success and his growth in the club season, which will be crucial in his junior season. He worked to develop his ability to create opportunities for his teammates but kept his finishing instinct. This season, the Panthers have plenty of weapons, and Fernandez isn’t too concerned about who scores as long as the team is winning games.
“I really focused on being a better teammate in the club season,” Fernandez said. “It has been hard getting back into the role of the goal scorer, but honestly, passing and leading others to score is great. As long as we are still scoring goals and winning games, that is fine with me.”
