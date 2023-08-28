Leo Fernandez Derby Soccer

Leo Fernandez was the top goal scorer for Derby last season as a sophomore. Fernandez hopes to continue his role and help the Panthers reach the state tournament. 

In his sophomore season, Leo Fernandez became a key forward for Derby, leading the team with 13 goals. This season, he is focused on doing his part to get the Panthers to the state tournament for the first time since 2018. 

Fernandez played junior varsity as a freshman and was a reserve to start his sophomore season. He was always a speedy player and could put pressure on defenders, but throughout the 2022 season, Fernandez grew into a reliable forward and developed confidence as he put the ball in the back of the net.

