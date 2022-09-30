The Derby offense showed more tempo in its play style in the 70-13 win over Campus on Sept. 30.
It was an offense that had been itching to break loose after being held to only 28 points the week before. After winning the coin toss, the Panthers opted to receive the ball to start, which has become an uncommon practice in modern football.
Five plays and two game-minutes later, the Panthers were off and running with a 34-yard touchdown run by senior Dylan Edwards, his first of five.
“That is how we want to play,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “We want to be up-tempo and slow it down when we need to, but we want to keep defenses on their toes so they can’t adjust. We still want to play faster than we did tonight.”
The Panthers expect to build off the tempo shown in the win heading into the second half of the season. Picking up the pace was emphasized at practice throughout the week.
“We have been working on that at practice,” junior Derek Hubbard said. “We have been trying to get faster every week and just getting in better shape as the season goes on.”
Edwards found the end zone on the next two possessions to help lead the Panthers to a 28-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Colts struggled to shut down the option and the entire backfield pushed through yards after contact to find the end zone. Edwards, junior Derek Hubbard and senior Brock Zerger all found the end zone in the first half to give Derby a 49-13 lead at the break.
The ability to generate yards after contact mixed with the speed of the Derby backfield is a dangerous combination. The running back duo of Edwards and Hubbard was nearly unstoppable with six combined rushing touchdowns.
“With Edwards, it is kind of expected; Hubbard did a good job of getting yards after contact it as well,” Clark said. “We have some special runners, even [senior wide receiver] Nathan Keener showed he could turn a five-yard flat route into a big play.
Keener had a big catch and run that set up a touchdown score, but the Derby offense was given prime real estate to start drives with turnovers and big plays in the return game.
These two entities created points as Edwards took a punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter, and senior Demaria’e Baker scored on a pick-six right out of halftime.
Clark said that all phases still need to improve as the matchup with Maize on Oct. 7 looming. After facing the flexbone for two-straight weeks, it will be an entirely different game plan against a high-tempo spread offense.
“It will be a whole different game plan against a team like Maize,” Clark said. “We know what is ahead of us, and we need to buckle down and get better in all phases.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
