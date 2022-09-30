YAC City

Dylan Edwards prepares to fight through contact in the 70-13 win over Campus on Sept. 30

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

The Derby offense showed more tempo in its play style in the 70-13 win over Campus on Sept. 30.

It was an offense that had been itching to break loose after being held to only 28 points the week before. After winning the coin toss, the Panthers opted to receive the ball to start, which has become an uncommon practice in modern football.  

PHOTOS: Derby dominates Campus 70-13

1 of 13

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.