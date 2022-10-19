Brian Wells was a natural athlete and true competitor at Derby High School. From wrestling, football and track, Wells was one of the best to don the Kelly green and yellow. After graduating, he entered the military service and died a hero serving his country. Wells will be remembered forever in the Derby Athletic Hall of Fame.
According to his brother Dennis Wells, Brian’s love of sports kept him occupied during a tough childhood where his mother battled cancer. She passed away when Brian was in high school.
Brian played every sport at Derby and was a three-year letterman in football, track and wrestling. He was a two-year starter for the Panthers at linebacker and displayed his competitive spirit throughout his football career.
During a football game in his senior year, Brian broke his hand but would not come out of the game. Dennis said that as the coach would send in a replacement for Brian, he would wave them back to the sidelines. The coach eventually was forced to call a timeout to remove Brian from the game, and he was in a cast the next day.
Brian finished the season with a cast on his hand and earned all-league honors at linebacker that season.
In track and field, Brian was an accomplished javelin thrower for the Panthers. Wells won several medals inducing back-to-back state titles in the event in his junior and senior seasons.
He broke his hand for the second time in his senior year and had to train to throw the javelin differently. Before the finals at the state tournament, Brian soaked his cast in water, removed it and went on to win the state championship.
For Wells, wrestling was always his passion, and he was dominant in the sport. Wrestling at 159 pounds his senior year, he went 21-1 on the season and was the very first state wrestling champion at Derby.
His natural talent and sheer willingness to compete drew a lot of attention from several universities, including Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Penn State.
Oklahoma State offered Wells a full-ride athletic scholarship for football and wrestling, but he had a different calling in mind – joining the United States Marine Corps after graduating from Derby High School in 1966. According to Dennis, Brian never gave a reason why he joined the service as a part of the 11th Marines, 1st Marine division.
Wells turned 21 on Feb. 2, 1969, and was killed while serving his country in Quang Nam Province in South Vietnam just 13 days later.
He was given a memorial service in the auditorium at Derby High School, where hundreds of family, friends and members of the community attended to pay respects to the fallen hero.
Wells’ legacy will be honored with an induction into the Derby Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 21.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2022, comprised of Brian Wells, Lindsay (Davis) Hedricks and Megan (Davison) Hill, will be celebrated for their achievements with a ceremony at Panther Stadium prior to the Derby football game against Newton. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
