Week 1 (Sept 1) MANHATTAN INDIANS
Head coach: Joe Schartz, 15th season
2022 Record: 13-0 (6-0 in Centennial League)
How season finished: 6A State Championship, W, 21-20 over Gardner-Edgerton
Derby vs. Manhattan since 2010: Overall: 5-3, Playoffs: 5-2
Returning All-Centennial League Players: Nine
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Carter Aslin QB 6’0” 175 JR
Charles Morgan RB 5’11” 180 SR
Dwayne Newby WR 6’0” 180 SR
DEFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Max Standard SS 6’0” 185 SR
Elijah McFadden FS 6’0” 175 SR
Ian McNabb DE 6’2” 185 SR
Manhattan finished the 2022 season as kings of Class 6A, led by a strong senior core, but the Indians are out to remind the state that they are not a one-hit wonder. The title defense will be a tough journey with matchups against Derby, Washburn Rural and Wichita Northwest —the Indians went 5-0 against these Class 6A foes in the state championship run. Each of these teams reached the sectional round last season. Junior quarterback Carter Aslin will take over for graduating senior and league MVP Keenan Schartz at quarterback for the Indians. Aslin will have a strong offensive line in front of him with weapons around him that will be consistent threats. The defense will be a force for the Indians, returning three of the top five leading tacklers. Senior safeties Max Standard and Elijah McFadden combined for 112.5 tackles and five interceptions last season. The duo will be strong, but the Indians also have senior defensive ends Ian McNabb and Chris Dunnigan as a physical presence at the line. Derby and Manhattan budded a rivalry last year as the Indians were the first team to defeat Derby twice in a season since Hutchinson in 2012. It is safe to say that the Panthers are going into the matchup with some extra motivation to spoil the defending champions’ home opener.
Derby’s scores vs. Manhattan over the last 5 years:
2022: 28-23, L*; 2022: 26-23, L; 2019: 56-0, W*; 2018: 24-6, W*
*indicates playoff game
Week 2 (Sept. 8) SALINA SOUTH COUGARS
Head coach: Sam Sellers, 14th season
2022 record: 0-9 (0-6 in AVCTL-I)
How season finished: Week 9, L, 63-0 to Maize
Derby vs. Salina South since 2005: Overall: 13-4
Returning All-AVCTL-I Players: Four
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Landon Putman QB 5’10” 170 JR
Layson Sajdak WR 5’11” 164 SR
Eric Franco OL 5’11” 231 SR
DEFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Dammian Hightower DL 5’10” 278 SR
Carson Power DB/RB 6’1” 185 SR
Drew Emmerson DB 5’9” 149 SR
The Cougars had a rough start to the 2022 season, losing four three-year varsity starters before the first snap of the year and struggled to right the ship amid a tough AVCTL-I schedule. Sam Sellers is hopeful experience gained by the 2022 underclassmen will help get the Cougars back on track. Salina South had production from junior quarterback Landon Putman as a sophomore last season, with 1,326 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes. The biggest blemish on Putman’s 2022 resumé was interceptions. He matched his TD numbers with 13 interceptions thrown. Overall, Salina South threw the ball exceptionally well, with 1,407 total passing yards on the season and averaged 12.9 yards per completion. Senior wide receiver Laydon Sajdak had 196 receiving yards and a touchdown last season and will be a key target for Putman. The Cougars had just 781 total rushing yards with eight touchdowns. Senior Carson Power could take over at running back, looking to help the Cougars use the run to open up the air attack and capitalize in the red zone. The offensive line will be crucial with four returners, led by second-team all-AVCTL-I lineman junior Eric Franco and all-league honorable mention selection senior Derrick Vargas. Defensively, the Cougars had just two sacks and just 29 tackles for a loss as a team last season. There will be a key emphasis on getting into the backfield from the defensive front led by senior defensive lineman Dammian Hightower. The Cougars have a grueling opening stretch in the AVCTL-I, with matchups against Derby and Maize within the first four weeks of the season. If Salina South can stay healthy and the experience transfers over from last season, the Cougars can surprise some teams in 2023.
Derby’s scores vs. Salina South over the last 5 years:
2022: 69-20, W; 2021: 77-7, W; 2019: 55-7, W; 2018: 60-7, W
Week 3 (Sept. 15) BISHOP CARROLL GOLDEN EAGLES
Head coach: Dusty Trail, seventh season
2022 record: 7-3 (6-0 in GWAL)
How season finished: Regional, L, 14-7 to Hutchinson
Derby vs. Bishop Carroll since 2016: Overall: 7-0
Returning All-GWAL Players: Seven
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Jackson King QB 6’3” 190 SR
Hank Purvis OL 6’5” 310 SR
Thomas Gorges RB 5’8” 160 SR
DEFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Carter Morris LB 5’10” 210 SR
Sam Hampton DL 5’10” 240 SR
Tyler Chrisman DB 5’9” 170 SR
Bishop Carroll had a strong 2022 season but ran into a gritty Hutchinson defense in the regional round. The 2022 GWAL league champions look to continue a streak of 27 winning seasons behind an experienced offense. Senior quarterback Jackson King is coming off a solid junior season, throwing for 1,280 yards and rushing for 948. King was responsible for 22 total touchdowns last season. The second-highest rusher on the team in running back Thomas Gorges. King will have several weapons to target, returning three of the top four receivers from 2022. Senior wide receiver Luke Holthusen is the top returning receiver with 259 yards and three touchdowns last season. The offensive line, led by Hank Purvis, will be a crucial piece to the Bishop Carroll offense. According to Dusty Trail, the defensive side will need to see some underclassmen step up with six returning starters. Senior linebacker Christian Morris will be the leader for the defense this season, and his 63 tackles last season were second-most on the team. Senior defensive lineman Sam Hampton is looking to build off an all-league honorable mention selection. Senior defensive back Tyler Chrisman put together a momentum-building 2022 season and will be a key leader for Bishop Carroll. The Golden Eagles will be looking for its first win over Derby since the two started a yearly matchup in 2016. King dominated the game for Carroll with four total touchdowns, but an 85-yard run late in the fourth quarter by Dylan Edwards gave the Panthers the win.
Derby’s scores vs. Bishop Carroll over the last 5 years:
2022: 45-38, W; 2021: 44-36, W; 2020: 35-21, W; 2019: 21-0, W;
2018: 24-6, W
Week 4 (Sept. 22) HUTCHINSON SALTHAWKS
Head coach: Mike Vernon, sixth season
2022 record: 8-3 (4-2 in AVCTL-I)
How season finished: Sectional, L, 21-14 to Maize
Derby vs. Hutchinson since 2005: Overall: 11-9, Playoffs: 1-2
Returning All-AVCTL-I Players: Nine
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Zion Burgess RB 5’10” 174 SR
Levi Kepler QB/WR 6’3” 181 JR
Robert Hunter QB/RB/WR 6’0” 166 SO
DEFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Mason Jones DL 5’11” 236 SR
Terrell King SS 5’10” 166 JR
Daniel Hernandez DB 5’9” 153 SR
Fresh off the second eight-win season in three years, Hutchinson is aiming to continue the momentum within the football program behind a stifling defense. The Salthawks have an athletic lineup and some position battles in the works. It could be a defense-first mentality for Hutchinson behind a solid corps of defensive backs. The Salthawks return junior free safety Terrell King, senior defensive back Daniel Hernandez and senior strong safety Jax Heneha, all of whom were all-AVCTL-I selections. Mason Jones has proven to be the biggest threat up front for the Salthawks and could have a big senior season. Hutchinson should have a consistent offense behind an offensive line that brings back the full starting group. Junior Levi Kepler has a slight edge to start the season at quarterback. At 6’3” and 181 pounds, he is an extremely similar build to last year’s starting QB Nic Lange. The Salthawks have had a knack for developing Swiss army knife talent in the last two seasons, and sophomore Robert Hunter could be that guy. Hunter is in the running for the starting QB job, but you will see the sophomore on the field in some capacity on Friday nights. Senior running back Zion Burgess is the top returning skill position player for the Salthawks and could play a key role behind a beefy offensive line. Defense could be a cornerstone for the 2023 Salthawks with six key returners. Outside of a 41-13 blowout loss to Maize in week seven, Hutchinson held all other opponents to 28 points or less. If the offense can build chemistry quickly, the Salthawks should be in for a strong season.
Derby’s scores vs. Hutchinson over the last 5 years:
2022: 28-21, W; 2021: 55-6, W; 2019: 56-7, W; 2018: 63-0, W
Week 5 (Sept. 29) CAMPUS COLTS
Head coach: Jamie Cruce, fifth season
2022 record: 1-8 (1-5 in AVCTL-I)
How season finished: Week 9, L, 35-14 to Garden City
Derby vs. Campus since 2008: Overall: 15-0, Playoffs: 0-0
Returning All-AVCTL-I Players: None
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Drake McPherson QB 6’3” 181 SR
Andrue Klitzing WR/DB 5’11” 170 SR
Ryan Salomon OL 6-1 200 SR
DEFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Carson Cheever LB/WR 6’1” 175 SR
Ty Agnew LB 5’10” 160 JR
Vincent Pirone LB 5’8” 155 SR
It can be a slippery slope in just eight weeks of the regular season, and Campus was stuck right in the middle of it. After playing one of its best games of the year in a 17-14 loss to Maize South in week two and defeating Salina South in a 56-41 dogfight the following week, Campus was sitting at 1-2 with some momentum. The season took a turn in week four in a 38-20 loss to Valley Center. The Colts never scored more than 14 points and were winless in the remaining five weeks of the year. The 1-7 record put Campus in a position to have to travel to Garden City in week nine, a three-plus hour road trip, where the season ended in a 35-14 loss. Campus brings back some key pieces on both sides of the ball, but the defense will need to step up in 2023. Three linebackers return, and it is a hard-hitting crew. On film, Carson Cheever showed he had the potential to become the voice of the defense. The linebacker trio of Cheever, Ty Agnew and Vincent Pirone are all physical in the middle of the field. The Colts will likely lose tight end Andrell Burton Jr., who will sit out his senior season to focus on a promising basketball future. Drake McPherson has the potential to put up decent numbers if the offensive line can create some early chemistry. The Panthers have dominated the series between the two schools, putting up 70 points in the last two matchups. The biggest emphasis for Campus is building chemistry quickly and staying consistent.
Derby’s scores vs. Campus over the last 5 years:
2022: 70-13, W; 2021: 70-21, W; 2020: 48-13, W; 2019: 54-27, W;
2018: 48-13, W
Week 6 (Oct. 6) MAIZE EAGLES
Head coachHead coach: Gary Guzman, 13th season
2022 record: 12-1 (6-0 in AVCTL-I)
How season finished: 5A State Championship, L, 28-14 to Mill Valley
Derby vs. Maize since 2005: Overall: 13-5
Returning All-AVCTL-I Players: Nine
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Bryson Hayes WR 6’0” 175 JR
Jaeden Martin WR 6’1” 178 SR
Drew Kemp QB 6’0” 175 JR
DEFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
CJ Fielder DB 5’10” 162 SR
Ayden Flores LB 6’1” 195 SR
Christian Hanson LB 6’0” 220 SR
Maize and Derby provided the best games in the state in the last three years. Each contest was settled by one point. The two AVCTL-I juggernauts are going to have to replace D-I talent in Avery Johnson and Dylan Edwards, but the two teams are looking to reload with unproven talent. Maize went 0-for-2 against the mighty Mill Valley in the Class 5A state championship in 2021 and 2022. The returning players are hungry to get back to the state title game. The Eagles do lose generational players, but the next crew is ready to step up. Junior quarterback Drew Kemp will have some big shoes to fill, but on film, Kemp shows an ad-lib style with a talented arm and an ability to scan the field. Adjusting to the varsity level will be the key for him going forward. Kemp will have key returning weapons in wide receivers junior Bryson Hayes and Jaeden Martin. Both players were key for the Eagles last season. On defense, senior linebacker Christian Hanson will be a force. Last season, Hanson was the leader in tackles for loss with 24, nine of which were sacks. Hanson, paired with senior linebacker Ayden Flores, will be a strong duo. Flores is the top returning tackler for the Eagle defense. At the next level on the defense is senior defensive back CJ Fielder, who led the team with four interceptions last season. Some projections might put Maize lower on the totem pole in Class 5A, but they won’t be an easy out. Growing pains could get the Eagles off to a slow start, but the team is filled with potential, and a playoff run is not fully out of the question.
Derby’s scores vs. Maize over the last 5 years:
2022: 52-51, L; 2021: 42-41, W; 2020: 36-35, L; 2019: 55-7, W;
2018: 35-21, W
Week 7 (Oct. 13) MAIZE SOUTH MAVERICKS
Head coach: Brent Pfeifer, 14th season
2022 Record: 4-5 (3-3 in AVCTL-I)
How season finished: Week 9, L, 34-27 to Valley Center
Derby vs. Maize South since 2020: Overall: 3-0
Returning All-AVCTL-I Players: 10
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Tate McNew QB 6’1” 186 JR
Sammy Dresie WR 6'2" 175 SR
Braxton Bigley RB 5’11” 215 SR
DEFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Brady Rapp LB 5’10” 190 SR
Hunter Higgins DL 6’4” 215 SO
Christian McDonald DB 5’10” 160 JR
Maize South has the potential to be the team to watch in Class 5A this season. The Mavericks finished last season a game below .500, but the team returns a large portion of its 2022 roster in key positions. With 10 returning players who earned all-AVCTL-I honors, the Mavs have a shot at becoming a serious contender in the Class 5A West region. Junior Tate McNew is returning at quarterback after a season where he threw for 2,420 yards and 18 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Sammy Dresie is the biggest target for McNew, and in his junior season he had 1,063 receiving yards with nine touchdowns. At 5’11” and 215 pounds, running back Braxton Bigley is a force to pull down, finishing with 12 rushing touchdowns last year. The senior will be looking for a 1,000-yard rushing season to bolster the offense. Defensively, Maize South totals nine returning starters, with all-league players in each part of the defense. Senior linebacker Brady Rapp will get a lot of responsibility this season as the cornerstone of the defense. The Mavericks had a tough three-game losing streak that featured losses to Maize, Goddard and Derby and were outscored 151-47 in that span, which dropped them in the Class 5A West standings into a matchup with Valley Center in week nine. Finding a way to break through against the consistent powerhouses of the league is the next step for a program with tremendous potential. The 2023 season is a big opportunity for the Mavericks to make a statement in the fourth year since joining the AVCTL-I.
Derby’s scores vs. Maize South over the last 5 years:
2022: 55-7, W; 2021: 52-14, W; 2020: 48-10, W
Week 8 (Oct. 20) NEWTON RAILERS
Head coach: Greg Slade, second season
2022 Record: 3-6 (2-4 in AVCTL-I)
How season finished: Week 9, L, 38-17 to Bishop Carroll
Derby vs. Newton since 2014: Overall: 7-0
Returning All-AVCTL-I Players: Four
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Colby Gomez QB 6’1” 195 SR
James Hulse RB 5’9” 170 SR
Nick Ruth OL 6’5” 260 SR
DEFENSE POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Justin Zerger LB 6’1” 190 SR
Niko Ramos DB 5’10” 180 JR
Keon Edwards LB 5’11” 180 SR
Batter up! The regular season finale will take a little detour as Derby and Newton will face off at Riverfront Stadium. Newton was a young team last season learning a whole new system under head coach Greg Slade with a junior quarterback in Colby Gomez. This season, the Railers look to take another step forward behind a hard-hitting roster with talented athletes on both sides of the ball. Gomez is now a three-year starter for the Railers, looking to put together his best season in the black and gold. He will have returners in skill positions and an experienced offensive line in front. Senior running back James Hulse is the top returning rusher, which will aid the rushing attack. Defensively, Newton brings back a trio of all-league selections in senior linebacker duo Justin Zerger and Keon Edwards. Opponents will want to have eyes on these two as the physical play they provide can derail some teams’ game plans. Behind them is junior defensive back Nick Ramos, who can clean up any remaining tackles. The Railers went on a three-game winning streak late in the season before the Panthers ended it with a 49-20 victory. Newton followed its game plan to perfection in week eight against the Panthers last season and held a 20-14 lead at the end of the first half. The Panthers pulled it together, outscoring Newton 35-0 in the second half. The matchup is part of the Air Capitol High School Football series and it should be a packed house under the lights in Wichita.
Derby’s scores vs. Newton over the last 5 years:
2022: 49-20, W; 2021: 50-17, W; 2020: 43-31, W; 2019: 63-7, W;
2018: 55-7, W
Commented