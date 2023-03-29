Boys golf left Dodge City after the 2022 Class 6A tournament feeling momentum brewing. After qualifying the entire roster for the tournament for
the third time since 2015, the five returning players started to feel confident that they could compete with the best in the state.
As a team, the Panthers played their best golf of the spring in the final stretch of the season. Derby took runner-up at the league meet, runner-up at its regional and placed 10th overall in Class 6A. In his sophomore season, Jaydon Carruthers won the regional meet and took ninth overall at state in his second career appearance.
The returning team of senior Knowlyn Egan, senior Ty Johnson, junior Carruthers, junior Nate Pierce and junior Cael Asmann were determined to improve their game throughout the offseason.
Head coach Tim Herrs said his experienced players needed little convincing to step back into the tee box after the state tournament, and it has shown in
their consistency on the course. Consistency is a critical key to any level of competition on the links.
“The biggest change that I have seen with these guys has been their consistency,” Herrs said. “Obviously, with that you can see improvement. You could always see the skill there, but it was just being able to do it with more consistency that helps take their game to the next level.”
After back-to-back seasons with only one senior on the roster, the varsity program finally has experience on its side, which will be beneficial for coach Herrs.
“It is great when you can count on a certain amount of guys that have experience; it makes my job a lot easier,” Herrs said. “Then you don’t have to work to get them experience. They can do more of the leadership aspects to help the newer guys get acclimated... These guys also know the courses better, which will help.”
The Panthers added senior Isaak Bowman to the roster for this season. Bowman is a key tennis player for Derby but will bounce between the court and the course. For Bowman, tennis competitions will take precedence if there are conflicting meets, but he is right in the mix in the highly competitive race to fill the varsity roster.
Heading into the regular season, Herrs said nine players are competing for the bottom three spots of the top six, and in the first few competition rounds at practice, there are only two strokes separating fourth and ninth.
The competition between players is encouraging for Herrs, and he said the competition will bring out the best in his players. Having some pressure at practice will help keep his players motivated.
“Competition is always good,” Herrs said. “It makes players have to focus and play their best. As a coach, it is what you want because it keeps your kids motivated. Every shot could be the difference between competing in May or sitting at home.”
The Panthers could have some rotating faces in the top six throughout the season as the competition among the nine players pans out throughout the course of the year.
The team is hoping to gain that late-season momentum once again and is determined to get the team to the second day of the state tournament. Only the top six teams make the cut for day two.
“These guys got the taste of success, but now they want to build off it,” Herrs said. “It is not just getting to the second day as a team but putting yourself in a position to get into the top three. That is where the focus is at this year.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.