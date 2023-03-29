Carruthers

Jaydon Carruthers won the regional meet and took ninth overall at state in his sophomore season. 

 FILE

Boys golf left Dodge City after the 2022 Class 6A tournament feeling momentum brewing. After qualifying the entire roster for the tournament for

the third time since 2015, the five returning players started to feel confident that they could compete with the best in the state. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.