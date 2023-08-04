The summer tennis program has seen quick growth in just three years. Nearly 130 kids from ages 6-18 have been learning and developing skills on the court. The vast numbers opened the door to host the first annual Panther Open and Jr. Panther Open in 2023.
“This summer, we have seen massive growth and just a lot of excitement to get out on the court,” DHS Tennis Head Coach Kristen Regier said. “We have used the courts really well this summer and have just seen the love of the sport grow, which has been really fun to watch.”
There were three groupings depending on which ball was used. The red ball group was for ages 6-8, the orange ball was for ages 9-10 and the regulation ball was for ages 11-18. Both the red and orange balls had different sizes or decompression with the ball to aid in more developmental tennis based on age group.
For the youngest group, the biggest emphasis was getting them interested in the sport. It was focused on getting the right movement to hit a ball while also working to help them enjoy the game.
“With the little ones, so much of the time with them is just sparking that joy and interest for tennis,” Regier said. “We have to try to tailor it to their specific needs like hand-eye coordination, body movement and focusing on how to hit a tennis ball.”
Reiger said having a strong young junior program is crucial for the Derby High School program. Twenty young players in the 6-8-year-old range came out for the tennis camp in the summer on Aug. 1-2. The coaching staff hopes to continue to see those young players grow and continue to represent Derby in middle school or high school.
The orange ball group participated in the Jr. Panther Open on July 25, which provided an opportunity for kids ages 9-10 to get more experience on a reduced-size court and learn how match play works. Regier said there was a strong showing of high school players who came and helped out with the tournament. The high schoolers were able to give pointers and help teach scoring to the learning players.
Nearly 41 players came out for the inaugural Panther Open on July 24. The tournament was open to players in middle school and high school. It was a good time for players to get accustomed to match play before the stress of the season. Regier said it provided a nice tune-up for the high school girls, who start their season on Aug. 14.
“We just had a great showing there. It was a fun day and the kids played well,” Reiger said. “It was a really good tune-up for our high school girls heading into the fall. It was a really good experience for our middle schoolers who hadn’t had much tournament experience to get on the court in a low-key setting where they could learn how to be in match play before heading into the middle school season.”
Several high school players helped coach other age groups and played a big role in the orange ball tournament. Reiger was happy to see her athletes giving back to the tennis community.
“We have had phenomenal help with our little kids from our high school kids,” Reiger said. “We have seen so much fun watching our high school kids being able to play with these younger kids.”
Reiger said the biggest growth throughout all ages was the ability to keep the ball in play. There's an emphasis throughout the summer to work on how to play aggressively while also playing smart, conservative tennis. The coaching staff also saw more passion for tennis come out of the summer, which was one of the main goals of the program.
There is a lot of excitement for the Derby tennis program in the community, which has increased in numbers every summer. The biggest hope Regier has is to see the kids who started to love the sport in the summers continue to compete and someday take the court in high school.
“We are just hoping to continue to see it grow,” Regier said. “Maybe we can get some kids to develop into year-round players, but with our younger kids, we are just trying to spark that joy. Hopefully, we see them a few years on our middle school or high school teams.”
