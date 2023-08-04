Derby tennis

The Derby tennis summer camp brought out nearly 130 athletes in 2023. The summer ended with the inaugural Panther Open and Jr. Panther Open, which was a tournament for players involved in the summer. It allowed for a stress-free environment to experience match-play. 

 COURTESY/KRISTEN REIGER

The summer tennis program has seen quick growth in just three years. Nearly 130 kids from ages 6-18 have been learning and developing skills on the court. The vast numbers opened the door to host the first annual Panther Open and Jr. Panther Open in 2023.

“This summer, we have seen massive growth and just a lot of excitement to get out on the court,” DHS Tennis Head Coach Kristen Regier said. “We have used the courts really well this summer and have just seen the love of the sport grow, which has been really fun to watch.”

