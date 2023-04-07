A four-run fifth inning proved costly for the Panthers in an 8-6 loss to Bishop Carroll on April 7.
The Golden Eagles only had one hit in the inning as errors and passed balls brought in runs and kept the inning alive.
A four-run fifth inning proved costly for the Panthers in an 8-6 loss to Bishop Carroll on April 7.
The Golden Eagles only had one hit in the inning as errors and passed balls brought in runs and kept the inning alive.
With the score tied at 4-4, the tie-breaking run came into score on a fielder’s choice. A single bought in another run and moved runners into scoring position. In the next at-bat, two runners came in to score on a passed ball.
“We made too many mistakes against a good team, and that is going to cost you,” head coach Todd Olmstead said. “The fifth inning, we gave them some runs, and you can’t do that against teams, so we know we need to clean up some things.”
Derby had to battle back throughout the game after Bishop Carroll jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first.
Colton Ruedy went two-for-three at the plate with three RBIs. Ruedy put the Panthers on the board with a two-run single in the second. The promising inning came to an abrupt halt as Caden Riojas was tagged out trying to advance to third on the Ruedy single.
Bishop Carroll added another in the third inning, but the Panthers managed to tie the game in the top of the fifth as Riojas scored on a passed ball and a fielder’s choice by Kade Sheldon.
The Panthers tried to take the lead on a pop-out that brought the second baseman out of position into shallow right with his back facing home plate. Roman Boden tagged on the play but was thrown out for an inning-ending double play on a near-perfect throw.
Bishop Carroll took that momentum to the plate as the bottom of the fifth snowballed for the Panthers.
Ruedy hit the only Panther extra-base hit with an RBI double in the top of the sixth. The Panthers pulled one back in the top of the seventh on a fielder's choice.
Mitchell Johnson pitched four innings and gave up six runs, three earned, on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Ethan Crawford was tabbed with the loss, allowing two runs on one hit. Colby Morgan finished the fifth and sixth innings in relief and allowed one hit.
DERBY 0 2 0 0 2 0 1 - 6 8 4
BISHOP CARROLL 3 0 1 0 4 0 X - 8 9 3
W: Martin (BC)
L: Crawford (DRBY)
2B: Ruedy (DRBY); Tajchman (BC)
RBI: Ruedy 3, Sheldon, Morgan (DRBY); Blasi 2, Girrens 2, Purvis, Tajchman (BC)
sports@derbyinformer.com
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
