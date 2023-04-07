BC

Roman Boden went one-for-three at the plate with a walk in the 8-6 loss to Bishop Carroll on April 7.

A four-run fifth inning proved costly for the Panthers in an 8-6 loss to Bishop Carroll on April 7.

The Golden Eagles only had one hit in the inning as errors and passed balls brought in runs and kept the inning alive.

