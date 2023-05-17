Chloe Enslinger raised her game to new heights as a junior at the state tournament last season and brought that confidence into this season. The Barton Community College commit always steps up to the plate with a purpose that has helped lead the potent Panther offense.
Enslinger posted a respectable .277 batting average with an on-base percentage of .514 in the regular season, but at the state tournament, she hit the hottest stretch of her career. She batted .556 with a .600 on-base percentage, helping Derby to a third-place finish in Class 6A.
The biggest adjustment for Enslinger was simplifying her mechanics and having fun. In her first year of varsity softball, she had felt pressure to perform, but over time, she discovered playing loose was the secret to success.
“I didn’t have a great start to the season and didn’t feel like I was producing for the team,” Enslinger said. “I sampled my mechanics, tried not to overthink it and just have fun. I just tried to have a purpose every time at the plate, and it started to click.”
In 2023, Enslinger picked up where she left off and has a .486 on-base percentage with 22 RBIs and two home runs out of the six-spot in the batting order.
In the field, Enslinger has developed into a key leader at third base for the Panthers, and she is a valuable asset in the hot corner with a .850 fielding percentage this season. It has become her primary position at Derby, although she also splits duties with Panther catcher Trinity Kuntz behind the plate for their club team. Enslinger will also be spending time at both positions at Barton. Enslinger said she has grown to love third base and being more involved in the infield instead of feeling like she is an island at catcher.
The coaching staff has had a front-row seat to Enslinger’s development as a player and leader. Head coach Christy Weve said Enslinger is a hard worker and willing to make corrections the coaching staff provides.
“Every year you could see [Enslinger] grow, mature and learn the position,” Weve said. “Chloe is a very good student of the game and is always look- ing to get better to help younger players. When you work hard and study the game, your confidence is only going to grow.”
Seldom will you not hear Enslinger’s voice echoing across the diamond, from making sure every player knows where they need to be to giving her teammates some encouragement. Communication has become one of her biggest strengths, which has been an invaluable asset for the team.
“She is always talking; even at practice, she is always talking,” Weve said. “She is just a great leader on and off the field, helping everyone know where they need to be.” For the last two years,
Enslinger was a part of the Derby tennis team, which she said has been one of her best decisions because it has helped her on the softball diamond. The lateral movements and hand-eye coordination have helped her both at the plate and defensively. She was even doubles teammates with fellow softball player Kyler Demel.
“[Playing tennis] is one the greatest things a softball player can do,” Enslinger said. “...It really taught me how to stay low and move on my feet. My lateral movements are 10 times better after playing tennis. My reaction time has also improved at third base because of it.”
The Panther lineup sets personal goals every week, and Enslinger said that going into a plate appearance with a purpose is her main goal. She wants to do her part and move runners or get on base to start a rally. Late in the season, her main purpose is doing whatever she can to help the team win.
“My favorite word is ‘purpose,’ and I want to have a purpose in every game,” Enslinger said. “Now that purpose is prioritized on how I can help the team maximize our potential going into, hopefully, another state run.”
Commented