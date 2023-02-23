Ehsa champ 2

Amara Ehsa celebrates with coach Kelly Heincker after winning her state title match at 105. Ehsa is a two-time state champion and three-time state placer. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Amara Ehsa held up two fingers in the air as she was officially crowned a state champion at 105 pounds at the 2023 Class 5A-6A state championship on Feb. 23. The junior now has added two state titles to her collection after becoming the first state placer in the Derby girls wrestling program last season. 

Ehsa defeated Jessica Rivera of Dodge City on a first-period pin. It was the second year in a row that Ehsa had defeated her opponents via the pin in her state title match. Ehsa and Rivera have faced two times before the state tournament. Rivera defeated Ehsa in the first tournament of the season, and Ehsa claimed a victory at the regional tournament.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.