Amara Ehsa held up two fingers in the air as she was officially crowned a state champion at 105 pounds at the 2023 Class 5A-6A state championship on Feb. 23. The junior now has added two state titles to her collection after becoming the first state placer in the Derby girls wrestling program last season.
Ehsa defeated Jessica Rivera of Dodge City on a first-period pin. It was the second year in a row that Ehsa had defeated her opponents via the pin in her state title match. Ehsa and Rivera have faced two times before the state tournament. Rivera defeated Ehsa in the first tournament of the season, and Ehsa claimed a victory at the regional tournament.
According to the coaching staff, there were people who doubted her after the opening tournament loss, and she had to battle tough a stint of doubt. As the season went on, she started to show that she was the wrestler to beat in the weight class.
“There were a lot of people who doubted her, and I think at one point she started to snuggle with that too,” coach Kelly Heincker said. “As the year went on, she continued to stay true to herself. She got to prove to others, and herself, that she has the talent to compete at a high level.”
Ehsa cruised into the finals with a quick 3-0 day at the opening rounds of the tournament on Feb. 22. During the title match, Heincker told Ehsa to avoid following through on a cradle attempt because Dodge City is trained to use it to their advantage leading into a way to generate offense. Ehsa followed her coach’s instructions which paid off tremendously.
“I had a cradle locked up, and I heard coach Heincker not to do it, and thankfully I listened to him and let it go,” Ehsa said. “Later, he told me that [Dodge City] can use the cradle against you and pin you easily, so good thing I listened.”
Ehsa has been leading the program with three state placings with a pair of state titles. But the Panthers sent a program-high five wrestlers to the tournament, including three freshmen.
Junior Trinity Williams ended a season full of adversity with a fourth-place finish at 190 pounds. Williams had to miss time due to an injury and had to battle back through the consolation rounds after losing to eventual runner-up Makayla Rivera of Olathe West in the quarterfinal round.
Heincker said that Williams showed resiliency to battle through the consolation bracket, which was an outcome of her growth this season. Williams went 3-1 in the second day of the tournament.
“[Williams] was hurting most of the day, but she kept at it throughout the tournament,” Heincker said. “She wouldn’t have done that last year, and she learned that resilience every day in practice. Nobody grew up more than Trinity this season, and it so cool to see the results of her everyday actions playing out.”
Freshman Brooke Downs (130) had one of toughest opening rounds across the board, facing a 2022 state champ and 40-win wrestler and eventual repeat state champion Nicole Redmond from Olathe South. Downs’ tournament in the next round. Freshman Analicia Lopez (235) also exited o the first day with a pair of tough matches. Chloe Spears went 1-2 at 170 in her first state tournament. The coaching staff said all three freshmen had tough draws but showed a lot of growth and potential.
“We did what we came to do, which was the grow,” Heincker said. “Overall, the tournament was a huge success because it is another building block in our growth as a program.”
The girls program had a full 14-athlete roster this season and won the AVCTL-I for the first time. Derby battled injuries all season, and the coaching staff is excited to see the team grow. The Panthers will be a senior-loaded group next season and don’t anticipate losing any of its varsity roster.
“There is a lot of excitement around the program, and the junior class sees it as their task to build the program to a point where the program doesn't taper off,” Heincker said. “It is exciting because it isn’t just the five state qualifiers we are excited about; there is a ton of talent ready to break through.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented