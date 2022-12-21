National signing day 2022

Samuel Same (left) and Dylan Edwards signed letters of intent on Dec. 21. Same will be playing football at Iowa State University while Edwards will continue his football career at the University of Colorado. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Dylan Edwards and Samuel Same signed letters of intent as part of the national signing period on Dec. 21. Edwards signed to play football at the University of Colorado. The 2021 Kansas Football Gatorade Player of the Year accumulated 8,359 all-purpose yards and 109 touchdowns in his career at Derby. Same inked his letter of intent to continue his football career at Iowa State University. The defensive end finished his Derby career with 133 tackles, 15 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles with three recoveries. Both players will be heading to their respective schools early to participate in spring practices. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.