Dylan Edwards and Samuel Same signed letters of intent as part of the national signing period on Dec. 21. Edwards signed to play football at the University of Colorado. The 2021 Kansas Football Gatorade Player of the Year accumulated 8,359 all-purpose yards and 109 touchdowns in his career at Derby. Same inked his letter of intent to continue his football career at Iowa State University. The defensive end finished his Derby career with 133 tackles, 15 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles with three recoveries. Both players will be heading to their respective schools early to participate in spring practices.
Edwards, Same sign letters of intent
Cody Friesen
sports@derbyinformer.com
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
