Senior Dylan Edwards might be seen as one of the best, if not the best, running backs in the state. With 109 touchdowns and more than 8,000 career all-purpose yards at Derby, Edwards has received
top accolades, but he is focused on helping the team win and being the best he can be on the field.
The 2021 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year is the top running back for the Panthers since his sophomore season, but he was certainly on the radar of the Derby coaching staff well before then.
Edwards grew up in the Derby junior football system, and once he got to high school, he saw varsity action in 11 games. The 2019 team was extremely talented, and the 125- pound Edwards was in the game as soon as the second quarter.
“Going out on the field as a freshman was crazy,” Edwards said. “I had to adjust to the speed of the game. Once I got that down, the postseason was when I really shined. I was out there 125 pounds just doing the stuff I tried in little league, and it was working. I think people respected how I played even at that size.”
After the season, Edwards knew he had to get bigger and work on his blocking ability. That blocking improvement developed into one of the greatest strengths of the running back.
“Edwards’ biggest improvement is his blocking ability,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “We don’t worry about the pass protection as much because he had done a good job in protection. He has made a huge step in that.”
In 2020, Edwards made his mark on the Panther program. With Lem Wash at quarterback, the duo was a dominant force for Derby despite losing two games that season. Due to the schedule and a COVID shutdown, Derby only played three games at home. The Panthers were road warriors late in the season to win a second consecutive state title.
“2020 was a crazy year,” Edwards said. “We lost two games that year and were on the road the last two games postseason. Winning that state championship was special because we did it on away games that year. That was a special year; it was my first year as a starter, and I got my name out there.”
According to Edwards, the 48-28 regional win over Gardner-Edgerton was one of the most memorable wins in his time at Derby. The Panthers were not expected to win, but Edwards was a key contributor in the game with three touchdowns.
“The Gardner-Edgerton game was a great team win,” Edwards said. “Helping the team with those three touchdowns felt good. We were picked to get beat, and everyone wrote us off.”
Edwards finished with 1,883 yards in 11 games with 28 touchdowns, but the best was yet to come. He continued to evolve his game as the recruiting process started to heat up.
In 2021, Edwards was an integral part of a potent Derby offense with 3,214 all-purpose yards and 42 touchdowns. His 2,603 rushing yards alone shattered his career-high and were good enough to earn him the 2021 Gatorade Kansas Football Player of the Year.
All the personal accolades took a back seat after the Panthers lost in the state championship to Blue Valley Northwest. After that season, the college recruiting attention started to heat up. Edwards received more than 25 official offers ahead of his senior season.
“It was a rollercoaster,” Edwards said. “Some days, it was cool going on visits, but once it starts to get serious, it gets serious.”
Edwards has continued to shine in his final season at Derby and has come up in key moments with 2,239 yards with 33 touchdowns. According to Edwards,
his favorite run was the game-winning 85-yard run with 44 seconds remaining in the 45-38 win over Bishop Carroll on Sept. 16.
Panther fans have witnessed a special talent the last four seasons, but at the end of the day, Edwards is humble and puts the team first.
“I am still the same Dylan since my freshman year,” Edwards said. “I have the same personality. I don’t think it changed me in any way. Being ‘the guy’ doesn’t mean anything to me. I am just going out there and doing what I’m supposed to do, and that is to help my team win.”
