Derby Wrestling Club welcomed 62 kids clubs to Derby High School for the annual Tom Faust Memorial Novice Tournament. The club placed 13 in the top three in last weekend’s tournament.

TOM FAUST MEMORIAL NOVICE TOURNAMENT (January 18, 2020)

6U

Reid Woodruff, 43 lbs, 4th

Tahnku Ehsa, 43 lbs, 3rd

Colt Mixon, 46 lbs, 2nd

Emmitt Lucio, 58 lbs, 4th

Tate Cunningham, 58 lbs, 2nd

Kohen Wildin, 67 lbs, 2nd

8U

Kapono Ehsa, 64 lbs, 1st

Tiberius Dickson, 70 lbs, 1st

Abel Mixon, 55 lbs, 2nd

John Teufel, 58 lbs, 3rd

10U

Xavier Anderson, 100 lbs, 1st

Colton Nelson, 58 lbs, 4th

Brody Hopper, 95 lbs, 4th

12U

Cole Rogers, 170 lbs, 1st

Blake Degrant, 76 lbs, 4th

Brett Egan, 105 lbs, 4th

14U

Peyton Neptune, 154 lbs, 1st

Isaac Wall, 80 lbs, 3rd

Grady Jesseph, 120 lbs, 3rd

Kikoa Indalecio, 155 lbs, 3rd

