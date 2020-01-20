Derby Wrestling Club welcomed 62 kids clubs to Derby High School for the annual Tom Faust Memorial Novice Tournament. The club placed 13 in the top three in last weekend’s tournament.
TOM FAUST MEMORIAL NOVICE TOURNAMENT (January 18, 2020)
6U
Reid Woodruff, 43 lbs, 4th
Tahnku Ehsa, 43 lbs, 3rd
Colt Mixon, 46 lbs, 2nd
Emmitt Lucio, 58 lbs, 4th
Tate Cunningham, 58 lbs, 2nd
Kohen Wildin, 67 lbs, 2nd
8U
Kapono Ehsa, 64 lbs, 1st
Tiberius Dickson, 70 lbs, 1st
Abel Mixon, 55 lbs, 2nd
John Teufel, 58 lbs, 3rd
10U
Xavier Anderson, 100 lbs, 1st
Colton Nelson, 58 lbs, 4th
Brody Hopper, 95 lbs, 4th
12U
Cole Rogers, 170 lbs, 1st
Blake Degrant, 76 lbs, 4th
Brett Egan, 105 lbs, 4th
14U
Peyton Neptune, 154 lbs, 1st
Isaac Wall, 80 lbs, 3rd
Grady Jesseph, 120 lbs, 3rd
Kikoa Indalecio, 155 lbs, 3rd
