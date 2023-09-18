Aryanna Wright and Isabella Nikolova

Isabella Nikolova and Ayanna Wright have become one of the top doubles pairings for Derby tennis. The duo placed fourth at the Derby Invitational on Sept. 14.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The doubles duo of Ayanna Wright and Isabella Nikolova have shown tremendous chemistry on the court together. The pairing has played together for nearly two years and really started to see improvement after training more in the offseason.

Both players started playing tennis in middle school but started to take it more seriously heading into 2023. Over the summer, Wright and Nikolova worked together to train more to hit the ground running at the start of the tennis season. As an eight-week season, there is not much time to ease into the year, so the duo focused on establishing their chemistry before facing opposing competition.

