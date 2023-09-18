The doubles duo of Ayanna Wright and Isabella Nikolova have shown tremendous chemistry on the court together. The pairing has played together for nearly two years and really started to see improvement after training more in the offseason.
Both players started playing tennis in middle school but started to take it more seriously heading into 2023. Over the summer, Wright and Nikolova worked together to train more to hit the ground running at the start of the tennis season. As an eight-week season, there is not much time to ease into the year, so the duo focused on establishing their chemistry before facing opposing competition.
“This year was the first time we have played in the summer before the season,” Nikolova said. “I would say that I feel so much more prepared. It really helped us jump right into the season.”
“Tennis season is so short it is hard to make your mark because you don’t have that long,” Wright added. “Since we played over the summer, we are doing better than we had done.
The duo have been one of the two varsity pairings all season long alongside the duo of Kyler Demel and Emerson Godwin. The two teams have traded places as the top doubles pairing, and head coach Kristen Regier said the two squads have traded close games in challenge matches throughout the season.
The two carry unique talents to the court, which helps the two play well together. Nikolova’s communication skills and play at the net have been immensely helpful, while Wright’s consistency, both emotionally and in her play, keeps the team.
“Ayanna does a good job making me feel better if I don’t feel like I am playing well,” Nikolova said. “She helps me gain confidence whenever we are playing.”
Heading into the back half of the season, the pair knows that they need to start matches better, especially against higher competition.
“There are times where It takes a couple of games for us to get into it, to play to our pace,” Wright said. “You can do that against higher competition because you are down so quick. That is the biggest area that we need to work on
Wright and Nikolova took fourth place in the top doubles bracket to help Derby’s primary varsity squad win its lone home meet of the season on Sept. 14. Ella Boline dominated the top singles bracket with the closest match coming in the championship, where she won 8-7 (5). The team of Emerson Godwin and Kyler Demel took first as the number two doubles team. Demel took sibling bragging rights, defeating her younger sister Karlie Demel in a pairing with Loren Sweat, representing Derby Black in the championship.
Several Derby players got some experience as part of the Derby Black squad. The team finished in sixth. Stevie Willey and Amy Chase went 1-2 on the day. Emma Baldwin and Abby Kuhn spent valuable time on the court playing against the top doubles bracket. The pairing of Demel and Sweat made the biggest jump, finishing second in the number two doubles bracket.
DERBY INVITATIONAL (Thursday, September 14)
def. Keziah Liggins (Wichita South) 8-0; def. Makenzie Suppes (Hutchinson) 8-0; def. Alyana Alvarez (Wichita Northwest) 8-7 (5)
def. Nila Alvarado (Dodge City) 8-6; lost to Eunice Leucci (Wichita Southeast) 8-0; def. Amy Chase (Derby Black) 8-4
Ayanna Wright/Isabella Nikolova
def. Luce/Fields (Wichita South) 8-0; lost to Martinez/Ounaphom (Wichita Southeast) 8-3; lost to Stubbs/Sparks (Wichita Northwest) 8-4
Kyler Demel/Emerson Godwin
def. McCaskill/Rogers (Wichita South) 8-1; def. Calderon/Hernandez (Dodge City) 8-1; def. Ka. Demel/Sweat (Derby Black) 8-5
lost to Alyana Alvarez (Wichita Northwest) 8-2; def. Jessica Velazquez (Wichita North) 8-2; lost to Avery Martinez (Wichita Southeast) 8-3
def. Payzlee Regier (Hutchinson) 8-3; lost to Jayda Gitungo (Wichita Northwest) 8-5; lost to Emma Flaharty (Derby Green) 8-4
lost to Booe/Foos (Hutchinson) 8-1; lost to Velasquez/Rivera (Dodge City) 8-3; lost to Luce/Fields (Wichita South) 8-6
def. Lewis/Miller (Hutchinson) 8-2; def. Dang/Alvarado (Wichita Southeast) 8-4; lost to Ky. Demel/Godwin (Derby Green) 8-5
