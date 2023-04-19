Mitchell Johnson wanted to be a swimmer growing up, but after a brief career in the pool, the now 6’4” lefty has developed into an ace on the baseball diamond. The senior Cowley College baseball commit has been a three-year starter for the Panthers.
“My dad got me into baseball,” Johnson said. “At first, I wanted to be
a swimmer because [my dad] was a swimmer in college, but then he found out I am not a very good swimmer, so he put me in baseball, which has worked out for me.”
Johnson grew into a pitcher because he was always the hardest thrower on his teams growing up, but he learned to embrace the role because he could control the game and strike people out. He first started competitive baseball at 10 years old and played in the highest division of little league.
His dad has been there for every outing, although he might not be sitting comfortably in his seat when Johnson is on the mound. According to Johnson, his dad rarely sits down when he is pitching and even gives him feedback in between innings.
“[My dad] can’t sit still when I pitch,” Johnson said. “It has always been like that since I was a little kid. He is always there and pacing. He gives me feedback. I used it some- times, but it is always good to hear a little bit here and there.”
Johnson has thrived in his attack-first approach on the mound, using first-pitch strikes to put pressure on his opponent, and he has developed a strategy for every spot in the batting order. He also tries to let his defense help him on the mound by inducing ground balls or easy pop flies.
The fastball is the weapon of choice for Johnson, but he has added two more pitches into his repertoire with the slider and the curveball, giving him a five-pitch mix. The curveball is a development off of the changeup, which he worked on over the offseason. As he has worked to grow his arsenal, repetition has been the key to gaining confidence in using each pitch in specific moments.
“For a new pitch, I just have to use it often to get comfortable with it,” Johnson said. “I don’t want to just keep throwing it for a ball and then not use it ever again, so I give it a lot of chances.”
Johnson committed to Cowley College last summer. He spent some time in Ark City for a stretch during COVID-19 and got to know the Tiger coaching staff. The pedigree of the program stood out to Johnson and aligned with his goal of playing professional baseball.
“I’m very excited to be going to Cowley,” Johnson said. “I have developed a good relationship with the coaches, and that program is really good and sends a lot of players to division one college and even the majors.
It is a bit surreal for Johnson as his dreams are starting to become a legitimate opportunity. John-son said that even a major league club is asking to get some video, but regardless of what happens in the MLB draft this summer, he still has the opportunity to go to a quality program with familiar faces.
Johnson, Braden Horn and Kade Sheldon committed to Cowley and could join Derby alumni Saben Seager and Karson Klima, who are currently on the Tiger roster.
“It is awesome to have that opportunity to play with those guys again,” Johnson said. “I have known and played with those guys for a long time.”
With nine games left in the regular season, John- son and the Panthers are gearing up to peak at the right time. Johnson said he wants to do his part to help the team throughout the postseason, and finishing the year with an earned run average under 3.00 is a personal achievement he would like to hit.
Johnson is sitting right at that benchmark midway through the season with 20 strikeouts.
“My biggest personal goal is to end the season with an ERA lower than
a 3.00,” Johnson said. “It is hard to do, but I feel like I can definitely do it.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
