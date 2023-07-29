Derby Dolphins

The Derby Dolphins finished the summer with a second-place finish at the league meet. The team saw growth from several swimmers throughout the season

The Derby Dolphins wrapped up another successful summer season with a second-place league title. The culture has continued to flourish with second-year coach Sam Pinkerton at the helm. 

The Dolphins had 96 swimmers on the team between 6-18 years old, a slight increase from last season. There was about a 50/50 split in new and returning swimmers for the Dolphins. Seeing consistent growth in the summer swim program is encouraging for the coaching staff. 

