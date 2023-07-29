The Derby Dolphins wrapped up another successful summer season with a second-place league title. The culture has continued to flourish with second-year coach Sam Pinkerton at the helm.
The Dolphins had 96 swimmers on the team between 6-18 years old, a slight increase from last season. There was about a 50/50 split in new and returning swimmers for the Dolphins. Seeing consistent growth in the summer swim program is encouraging for the coaching staff.
“We had quite a few people come out, and I think we had a little bit more than last season,” Pinkerton said. “It is always good to see growth any way that it comes. It was pretty high year for the Dolphins. We had a lot of new faces, which is cool to see.”
Pinkerton said there was depth in several different age groups and saw a positive growth in key age ranges. The Dolphins had a solid contingency of swimmers in the 15-18 year old boys and 13-14 year old girls, but the biggest boost was within the 9-12 age range on both sides. The turnout of this age range is critical in continuing the swimming numbers at Derby High School.
“It is always encouraging to see the 9-12 age range because it is kind of the next generation of our high school team,” Pinkerton said. “Any time we can have high numbers in both the girls and boys in that age group is a really good sign. If they keep coming back and stay around the sport, it will be awesome to have them when they hit high school.”
The coaching staff of the Dolphins works to give more responsibility to the older swimmers on the team. There are set days where the workouts are designed to open the door for older swimmers to help the new or younger swimmers.
“A lot of times, the older kids say the same thing that we, as the coaches say, but hearing it from an older swimmer, the younger kids will really listen,” Pinkerton said. “It is awesome to watch the older kids sacrifice that time and be there for the young ones.”
In year two, Pinkerton wanted to find a way to improve. Switching up the coaching assignments was an interesting way to keep things fresh throughout the summer. Instead of having a coach responsible for one age group, Pinkerton rotated the coaches around so the swimmers could hear input from someone new.
“I wanted to move our coaches around to different age groups more,” Pinkerton said. “Last year, the coaches were with the same kids the entire summer, and I wanted to get away from that and move them around. That way, kids could hear different things from different coaches, and coaches don’t get stuck doing the same thing every day. I think it worked, and I would like to do it more next year.”
Throughout the regular season, the individual aspect of the sport is the focus. Pinkerton said kids have more input to choose their own events, but once the league meet comes around, it is more team-focused.
“It is impossible to ignore the individual aspect of the sport,” Pinkerton said. “Every meet all year long, the focus is primarily on the individual, but we totally flip it on its head at league, that is the one meet that we want to place well as a team.”
The Dolphins took second behind a Winfield team that has high participant numbers and talent. At the league meet, Derby was able to pass Haysville, who beat the Dolphins in the regular season, and Valley Center, who had a strong showing in the dual against Derby.
The fun-first atmosphere is something that the Dolphins coaching staff love to encourage. Pinkerton said that getting kids to love the sport is the biggest priority of the summer.
“Obviously, we want to get better, faster and win, but at the end of the day, if we are accomplishing all those goals without having any fun, then we are not going to get people to come back out for swimming,” Pinkerton said. “In the summer, we coach from a positive, fun first environment to get kids to love the sport and get them coming back. Everyone involved with the Dolphins has a strong bond with each other, and we really become one giant family throughout the summer.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
