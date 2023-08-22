Panther Stadium
On Aug. 21, Derby High School Athletics announced that the annual Derby Night Lights, scheduled for Aug. 24, will be canceled due to the projected extreme heat. The National Weather Service extended an Excessive Heat Warning from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. All outdoor sports across USD 260 will also be making adjustments to practice times or locations throughout the week to avoid any activity outside.

